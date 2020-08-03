Simon Cowell expected to appear via video link for Britain’s Got Talent semi-finals

Simon Cowell is about to appear via video link for the upcoming delayed semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent, due to a filming conflict with the American model of the mega expertise present.

RadioTimes.com understands that, on account of journey restrictions in place due to the coronavirus pandemic, Cowell can be unable to journey between the US and the UK and so can’t be a part of his fellow judges within the studio.

Nevertheless, Cowell will nonetheless be fulfilling his normal function on the present for the semi-finals and is about to appear as a lot as normal, doubtless commenting on the performances via video link from the US.

It’s hoped that he can be again within the studio for the stay last, which is scheduled to happen within the autumn.

This yr’s semi-finals can be pre-recorded and aired on a weekly foundation on Saturday nights all through autumn, as opposed to the standard method of airing stay exhibits throughout one week prior to the ultimate.

Britain’s Got Talent’s auditions formally got here to an finish earlier this yr, having been recorded earlier than the pandemic hit – with all of the acts set to appear within the semi-finals having already been revealed.

The collection will return with a one-off catch up present at an as but unspecified date, to get viewers again up to pace with the occasions from earlier within the yr earlier than the semi-finals kick off.

The stay last is expected to happen and not using a studio viewers, except authorities restrictions on giant crowds considerably change.