Simon Cowell Hospitalized After Bike Accident in Malibu

Syco Leisure chief Simon Cowell was hospitalized on Saturday after injuring his again in a biking accident in Malibu.

Based on the Related Press, Cowell injured himself as he was testing a brand new electrical bicycle at his house. He had beens scheduled to have surgical procedure on Saturday night time, in response to the AP.

Cowell is a music and TV entrepreneur finest often known as the creator and a choose on NBC’s “America’s Bought Expertise.” He got here to fame in the U.S. in the early 2000s as a choose on Fox’s “American Idol.” Cowell can be behind the worldwide editions of the “Bought Expertise” format in addition to one other competitors sequence, “The X Issue.”

Cowell has been beneath fireplace in current months after former “AGT” choose Gabrielle Union accused him of inappropriate actions whereas she labored on “AGT.” In July, Syco took full management of the tv and music three way partnership that Cowell launched in 2009.

Extra to come back