Simon Cowell in surgery after breaking back in electric bicycle accident

Simon Cowell has damaged his back whereas testing out his new electric bicycle at his dwelling in Malibu, California.

After the accident, a spokesperson informed media that the X Issue decide was “doing wonderful” – however that he was present process surgery in hospital.

The 60-year-old leisure mogul fell from his bike on Saturday, and the surgery was understood to have begun on Saturday night Los Angeles time, which interprets to early Sunday morning UK time.

Simon had a fall from his bike testing his new electric bike in the courtyard at his home in Malibu together with his household,” a spokesperson informed PA Media. “He damage his back and was taken to hospital. He’s doing wonderful, he’s below statement and is in the very best arms.”

Later, she offered an replace which additionally included the analysis: “Simon has damaged his back and is having surgery this night.”

Cowell is known for creating and judging exhibits together with Britain’s Received Expertise, America’s Received Expertise, and The X Issue.

He divides his time between his native England and the US, the place the accident occurred at his Malibu dwelling. He has a six-year-old son, Eric, together with his associate – the American socialite Lauren Silverman – and was mentioned to have been together with his household on the time of the autumn.

Cowell has been ready out the coronavirus pandemic in the US. Final week, we reported that he was set to seem by way of video hyperlink for the upcoming delayed semi-finals of Britain’s Received Expertise, due to a filming conflict with America’s Received Expertise and worldwide journey restrictions which can forestall him from becoming a member of his fellow judges in the studio; by the point of the reside remaining in the autumn, it was hoped that he’d be capable of fly over to movie in individual.

Nonetheless, with the severity of Cowell’s accidents at present unknown – in addition to his surgery restoration interval – we’ll have to attend and see if that is nonetheless doable.

Go to our TV Information to seek out out what’s on tv this week.