Simon Cowell Sells Beverly Hills Mansion at Steep Loss

It seems Simon Cowell is within the temper to radically skinny his actual property portfolio, or at least the portion of it inside the Los Angeles space. Solely a month after he bought his essential residence in Beverly Hills for precisely $25 million in an off-market transaction, property information reveal the media tycoon has additionally disposed of one other 90210 property in a second off-market deal, this time for $14.5 million. The customer is Alexander Soleimani, an L.A.-based dentist-turned-real property investor.

Regardless of that blistering pricetag, it’s clear Cowell took a deep loss on the second dwelling, which is positioned on what’s arguably one of the best road in Beverly Hills’ searingly costly Trousdale Estates neighborhood. He paid $15.5 million for the .65-acre lot and its midcentury trendy home in Might 2011. That’s a million-dollar loss on paper, however that quantity doesn’t account for practically a decade of upkeep, taxes, hefty realtor charges, and different closing prices. On high of that, the home has been reworked not as soon as however at least thrice throughout Cowell’s possession, even though — in accordance with earlier stories — he’s by no means truly occupied the property himself. Add all of it up, and the entire financial loss seemingly jettisons close to to eight-figure territory.

Inbuilt 1966 and as soon as owned by Oscar-winning “Pillow Speak” producer Ross Hunter and his accomplice, “Singin’ within the Rain” artwork director Jacques Mapes, the practically 7,300 sq. ft. mansion was designed by acclaimed midcentury architect Hal Levitt, who additionally designed houses owned by celebrities like Jennifer Aniston and Ellen DeGeneres, although the Cowell property isn’t typically thought of one among his finest works. Although the present inside configuration stays unknown, at one time the place had two bed room suites, plus two extra bedrooms and a screening room. There’s, or was, additionally a double-gated motorcourt, an outside fire and BBQ space, and an outside plunge pool set beneath a quite ungainly concrete trellis.

However the property’s Most worthy characteristic is undoubtedly its spectacular view of the L.A. basin, from the Downtown skyline to the ocean and Catalina Island. The home can also be positioned on a billionaire-heavy road, the place among the nearest neighbors embrace Oakley founder Jim Jannard, LVMH’s Bernard Arnault, and a Saudi sheikh. To maintain up with the Joneses, it appears seemingly that Soleimani might want to both rework or utterly raze the former Cowell digs.

In addition to the 2 just-sold Beverly Hills mansions, Cowell can also be promoting the Hidden Hills ranch he just lately bought from his former protege Leona Lewis. However he nonetheless owns his $24 million Malibu property — the scene of his latest bicycle accident — in addition to lavish houses in New York Metropolis and the UK.