Simon Cowell Thanks Medical Staff After Bike Accident

“America’s Acquired Expertise” creator and music business mogul Simon Cowell has thanked the medical employees on the Los Angeles facility he’s being handled at after breaking his again falling off a brand new bicycle on Saturday.

“Some good recommendation… In the event you purchase an electrical path bike, learn the handbook earlier than you experience it for the primary time. I’ve damaged a part of my again. Thanks to everybody in your form messages,” Cowell tweeted on Sunday, including, “And a large thanks to all of the nurses and medical doctors. A few of the nicest individuals I’ve ever met. Keep secure everybody.”

Cowell had the accident whereas testing the bike at his residence in Malibu, California. He was later hospitalized, and underwent a five-hour surgical procedure on his again.

“Simon had a fall from his bike on Saturday afternoon while testing his new electrical bike within the courtyard at his home in Malibu along with his household,” a spokesperson informed Selection on Sunday. “He harm his again and was taken to hospital. He’s doing wonderful, he’s beneath remark and is in the absolute best arms.”

Cowell will miss the primary two dwell exhibits of “America’s Acquired Expertise” on Aug. 11 and 12.

In Could, actor and producer Gabrielle Union broke her silence about her expertise on the set of “America’s Acquired Expertise,” revealing that she had filed a harassment criticism in opposition to NBCUniversal, Fremantle and Simon Cowell’s Syco amid considerations about racism and on-set misconduct

Cowell helped launch the careers of boy band One Route and singer Susan Boyle. Within the present season of “America’s Acquired Expertise,” his fellow judges are Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara, Howie Mandel and host Terry Crews.