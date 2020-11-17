Simon Kilmurry Stepping Down From International Documentary Post

The International Documentary Affiliation has introduced that Government Director Simon Kilmurry will step down in mid-2021.

Kilmurry joined IDA in 2015 after serving as govt director of American Documentary and govt producer of the PBS collection’ “POV” and “America ReFramed.”

The IDA introduced the transfer Monday and famous that in his tenure at IDA, the group launched the Enterprise Documentary Fund with funding help from the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Basis and established the Logan Elevate Grants to help rising girls filmmakers of coloration with help from the Jonathan Logan Household Basis. IDA’s annual grantmaking now exceeds $1.3 million yearly.

The group additionally stated IDA’s Getting Actual filmmaker convention has grown to grow to be a “cornerstone” occasion and wish that IDA’s advocacy work additionally expanded in help of filmmakers’ rights internationally, together with serving because the plaintiff in an ongoing lawsuit towards the Trump administration’s visa necessities in partnership with Doc Society, the Knight First Modification Institute and the Brennan Middle for Justice.

“The IDA Awards has continued to develop in stature and is seen as a bellwether throughout awards season figuring out which documentaries will garner the eye of the Academy,” the group stated.

The IDA Board of Administrators has established a committee to seek for a brand new govt director chaired by James Costa and Lauren Lexton, co-vice presidents of IDA’s Board.

“I’m extremely pleased with what we now have achieved over the previous five-plus years,” stated Kilmurry in a press release. “IDA’s attain and influence has grown exponentially due to the unimaginable contributions of my colleagues and the board of administrators. I’m blissful to depart IDA as a extra very important and stronger group on each measure and know it is going to proceed to have an immense influence on our subject.”