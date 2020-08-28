Simon Kinberg, David Weil Apple Series Sets Forged, Returns to Set

Simon Kinberg and David Weil’s Apple sequence “Invasion” has set its essential solid.

Apple TV Plus has solid “Jurassic World: Dominion” and “Peaky Blinders” star Sam Neill, “Wynnona Earp” alum Shamier Anderson and three others to star within the alien drama.

“Invasion” follows an alien invasion by a number of views around the globe. The sequence, which is about throughout a number of continents, returned to manufacturing in Manchester final week, following a COVID-19 hiatus.

Neill will play the character of Sheriff John Bell Tyson, a weathered rural lawman on the verge of retirement, whereas Anderson will play Trevante Ward, a rare soldier stationed in Afghanistan.

Additionally becoming a member of the solid are Golshifteh Farahani “Physique of Lies” as Aneesha Malik, a primary era Syrian immigrant, spouse and mom residing in Lengthy Island; Firas Nassar (“Fauda”) as Ahmed Malik, Aneesha’s husband and a Syrian immigrant and profitable businessman; and Shioli Kutsuna (“Deadpool 2″) as Mitsuki, an clever member of mission management in Japan’s house program JASA.

The unique sci-fi drama is written and govt produced by Kinberg and Weil, and produced by Platform One Media. Jakob Verbruggen (“The Alienist,” “The Fall”) is on board as director and govt producer. Audrey Chon (“The Twilight Zone”) and Amy Kaufman (“When They See Us”) will even govt produce, alongside Elisa Ellis (“Narcos”) for Platform One (a Boat Rocker Firm), which is headed by chairman and CEO Katie O’Connell.

Neill is represented by Genuine Expertise & Literary Administration, Curtis Brown, ICM Companions, and Shanahan Administration. Anderson is represented by Mosaic, OAZ, CAA, Viewpoint, and lawyer Jeffrey Bernstein. Farahani is represented by CAA. Nassar is repped by A3 Artists Company. Kutsuna is repped by McKeon/Myones Leisure, Stankevich Regulation and Imaginative and prescient PR.