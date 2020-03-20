Simon Pegg And Nick Frost Recreate Shawn Of The Dead For Coronavirus PSA

Go away a Remark
As movie-fans have eased into quarantine life throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, many have taken to watching movies that may be described as “on theme.” One such title is Edgar Wright’s zom-rom-com Shaun Of The Dead, which has been notably spotlighted due to one scene the place the titular Shaun (performed by Simon Pegg) lays out a plan that permits him and his family and friends to calm down whereas ready for the entire undead apocalypse to “blow over.”
Now, to entertain us all throughout this time of disaster, Simon Pegg and his Shaun of the Dead co-star Nick Frost have created an up to date model of the fan-favorite sequence particularly tied to the on-going risk from the novel Coronavirus:
Whereas everybody all over the world is staying at house, fretting about livelihoods and private security, entertainers have been doing their finest to attempt to increase public spirits – be it Arnold Schwarzenegger’s numerous video updates or Mel Brooks and his son informing us how we are able to all work collectively to guard legends like Carl Reiner and Dick Van Dyke. Now we’ve this newest entry to an odd chapter of popular culture from Simon Pegg and Nick Frost, and it is completely pleasant.
The duo that performed Shaun and Ed in Edgar Wright’s sensible 2004 movie are clearly practising social distancing, recording their respective sides of the cellphone dialog from their very own properties, however have offered an exquisite and tremendous humorous new model of an awesome scene that can also be an informative PSA. For comparability, you’ll be able to watch the unique scene from Shaun of the Dead beneath:
Not solely is it good to observe this up to date take, however it’s additionally nice simply to see Simon Pegg and Nick Frost on display collectively once more. Their historical past collectively is filled with hilarious brilliance, from the Three Flavours Cornetto trilogy (of which Shaun of the Dead is part), to the superb sitcom Spaced, and seeing extra of them collectively is certainly welcome. The excellent news is that that is truly the primary YouTube video posted by their co-founded manufacturing firm, Stolen Image, so maybe this will likely be simply the primary of extra re-teams within the close to future.
After this, now I am hoping that we’ll begin seeing extra actors reunite (albeit not in-person) to recreate scenes from their careers that may be adjusted to grow to be PSAs in regards to the COVID-19 pandemic. If they are often even half as enjoyable as this Shaun of the Dead video, they’ll present a lot wanted smiles throughout a time of stress and fear.
