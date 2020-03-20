Simon Pegg And Nick Frost Recreate Shawn Of The Dead For Coronavirus PSA

Not solely is it good to observe this up to date take, however it’s additionally nice simply to see Simon Pegg and Nick Frost on display collectively once more. Their historical past collectively is filled with hilarious brilliance, from the Three Flavours Cornetto trilogy (of which Shaun of the Dead is part), to the superb sitcom Spaced, and seeing extra of them collectively is certainly welcome. The excellent news is that that is truly the primary YouTube video posted by their co-founded manufacturing firm, Stolen Image, so maybe this will likely be simply the primary of extra re-teams within the close to future.