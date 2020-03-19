Simon Pegg and Nick Frost reprise their Shaun of the Dead roles to tell us all to stay home and stay safe

Simon Pegg and Nick Frost have launched a brand new video clip referencing their iconic Shaun of the Dead roles and the message from Shaun and Ed is obvious: don’t panic.

To be extra particular, we should always all “stay at home, have a cup of tea and anticipate all this to blow over.”

The video, titled The Plan, sees Pegg and Frost parody the well-known sequence in 2004’s Shaun of the Dead wherein their characters plan to gap up in their native pub The Winchester and wait out a zombie outbreak.

This time, although, they’re each staying at home and reminding us that, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, “we’re all on this collectively”.



Common Photos



“Don’t be egocentric, take care of one another, [and] give somebody a name in the event you suppose they is perhaps lonely,” says Pegg.

Oh, and the 104 second video additionally manages to slot in a retort to anybody who thinks that Ed character’s “Alright, homosexual!” line from Shaun of the Dead was homophobic. So there’s that.

Principally although, The Plan’s message is brief, candy and easy: “Don’t panic – we will beat the apocalypse… collectively.”

Funk yeah!