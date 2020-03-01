Simon Pegg Doesn’t Think More Star Trek Movies Are Coming, For Lack Of ‘Marvel Money’ And More

In case you’ve been holding out hope for a brand new Star Trek movie, you need to in all probability prepare for some dangerous information. Regardless of the recognition of the 21st century reboot, and ongoing dialogue of a possible Quentin Tarantino movie, it sounds just like the franchise on a complete could also be on an indefinite hiatus. Star Trek star Simon Pegg thinks there’s a couple of motive why we gained’t be getting any new films — however the largest one is the dearth of “Marvel cash.”