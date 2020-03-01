Simon Pegg Doesn’t Think More Star Trek Movies Are Coming, For Lack Of ‘Marvel Money’ And More

Depart a Remark
In case you’ve been holding out hope for a brand new Star Trek movie, you need to in all probability prepare for some dangerous information. Regardless of the recognition of the 21st century reboot, and ongoing dialogue of a possible Quentin Tarantino movie, it sounds just like the franchise on a complete could also be on an indefinite hiatus. Star Trek star Simon Pegg thinks there’s a couple of motive why we gained’t be getting any new films — however the largest one is the dearth of “Marvel cash.”
Since 2009, there have been three entries into the Star Trek movie franchise. There was 2009’s Star Trek, which grossed a decent $385.6 million. The follow-up, Star Trek Into Darkness, noticed a worldwide gross of $467.three million — once more, not too shabby. The third film, Star Trek Past, got here out in 2016 and made $343.four million. However in the event you ask Simon Pegg why Paramount Footage doesn’t appear to be in a rush to supply up one other installment, it sounds just like the field workplace income simply wasn’t fairly sufficient (through GamesRadar+):
The actual fact is, Star Trek films don’t make Marvel cash. They make possibly $500 million on the most, and to make one now, on the dimensions they’ve set themselves, is $200 million. It’s a must to make thrice that to make a revenue.
The unlucky actuality is that Simon Pegg might very properly be proper. Over the previous few years, we’ve seen a resurgence in movie franchises not solely with the MCU, but additionally DCEU, Disney, and Star Wars. By comparability, for instance, Avengers: Endgame and Captain Marvel simply crossed the billion greenback threshold final 12 months. Even Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which wasn’t precisely common with followers, hit a billion greenback gross worldwide. Although the Star Trek movies undoubtedly proved to have a field workplace draw, they merely haven’t been on the identical stage.
Simon Pegg — who performed beloved engineer Scotty in Star Trek, Star Trek Into Darkness, and Star Trek Past — does put some onus on the powers that be for not absolutely capturing the potential for revitalizing the franchise:
I don’t really feel just like the final one… They didn’t actually benefit from the 50th anniversary. The routine on the time dropped the ball on the promo of the movie.
However he additionally thinks that even when they have been capable of get a inexperienced mild for one more Star Trek installment, it is perhaps tough for the solid and crew to get on board following the tragic dying of their co-star Anton Yelchin in 2016:
And we’ve misplaced momentum. I feel dropping Anton [Yelchin] was an enormous blow to our little household, and our enthusiasm to do one other one might need been affected by that. So I don’t know.
Principally, it looks like the deck is stacked towards one other huge display Star Trek reboot at this level. That doesn’t imply it can by no means occur — simply that it’s not one thing that anybody concerned appears significantly eager to discover. We’ll need to see what the long run holds for the franchise.
