Simona Jesenska is a polish fashion and actress identified for her paintings in Tiger Shroff’s first tune video tune Improbable. She did a feminine lead position within the album shaking a leg with the well-known Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff. Simona is likely one of the standard fashions who was once featured in lots of photoshoots of TOABH Leisure, SOCH, MW Shoe Particular, and extra.