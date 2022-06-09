Simone Biles and a group of gymnasts filed a millionaire claim against the FBI

The athletes claim more than a billion dollars from the FBI (Reuters)

the olympic champion Simone Biles and dozens of other women who reported having been victims of sexual abuse by Larry Nassar claim the FBI more of $1 billion for failing to act against the former national team doctor when the agency first received accusations, attorneys for the plaintiff group said.

Although it is not refuted that agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation of the United States were aware that Nassar had been accused of committing abuses against gymnasts in 2015, they did not know how to respond and the doctor was able to continue abusing the young athletes for another year.

Nassar pleaded guilty in 2017. and serving sentences of decades in prison.

“The time has come for the FBI to take responsibility”warned Maggie Nichols, a national gymnastics champion at the University of Oklahoma between 2017-2019, according to statements collected by the agency Associated Press.

The former doctor is serving a sentence for sexual abuse (Reuters)

Under federal law, a federal agency has six months to respond to the grievances filed on Wednesday. Legal litigation could be filed, depending on the FBI’s response.

Between the almost 90 plaintiffs They include Simone Biles, Aly Raisman and McKayla Maroney, all Olympic gold medal winners, according to Manly, Stewart & Finaldi, a California law firm. “If the FBI had done their job, Nassar would have been stopped before he could abuse hundreds of girls, including me,” said Samantha Roy, a former gymnast at the University of Michigan.

As detailed by the news agency in question, the United States Gymnastics Federation, based in Indianapolis, notified agents from the local FBI office in 2015 that three gymnasts had been victims of abuse by Nassar. Nevertheless, the FBI did not open a formal investigation and also failed to notify federal or state authorities, according to the Justice Department’s inspector general.

Simone Biles was one of the victims of Larry Nassar (Reuters)

The following year, in 2016, FBI agents in Los Angeles were the responsible for opening an investigation against Nassar and investigated several victims, but also did not alert Michigan authorities, the inspector general added.

It wasn’t until fall of 2016 that Nassar was arrested within an investigation of the State University of Michigan. Nassar was working as a doctor at the university.

The Michigan state attorney general ended up handling the charges against Nassar, while federal prosecutors in Grand Rapids, Michigan, They filed a charge for child pornography.

Speaking to Congress last year, FBI director Christopher Wray acknowledged serious mistakes. The FBI has acknowledged that its conduct was inexcusable. “I am very sorry that there were people in the FBI who could have stopped this monster in 2015 and failed to do so. And that is inexcusable,” Wray told victims at a Senate hearing.

With AP information

