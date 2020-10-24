Simone Biles and Jewel Talk at Project Glimmer’s 10-Year Celebration

When gymnast Simone Biles began coaching, she couldn’t discover many position fashions who appeared like her. To vary that lack of illustration throughout girls leaders, the Olympic gold medalist now devotes her time to empowering folks of colour in sports activities.

“Rising up, I didn’t see very many Black gymnasts,” Biles, 23, mentioned throughout Project Glimmer’s digital 10-year anniversary celebration on Thursday evening. “I keep in mind watching Gabby Douglas at the 2012 Olympics, and I used to be like, ‘If she will do it, I can do it.’ To any women listening to me now – I say you are able to do it.”

Jewel, the four-time Grammy-nominated artist, opened about her expertise of homelessness when she was simply 15 years outdated.

“I observed once I was homeless for a 12 months, as a result of I wouldn’t have intercourse with a boss, that being on the road was actually laborious as a result of it was like being diminished to subhuman standing,” mentioned the “Who Will Save Your Soul” singer, who’s 46. “I noticed canine get handled with extra kindness and enthusiasm than me strolling down the road. Individuals would cross the road to keep away from having to look within the eye and stroll by me.”

The occasion featured girls from completely different industries who got here collectively to have a good time the tenth anniversary of Project Glimmer, a non-profit group that gives monetary help and academic applications to underserved girls.

In closing, the celebration featured a efficiency of “For Good” from “Depraved” Broadway solid members Ginna Claire Mason and Lindsay Pearce, who painting Glinda and Elphaba, respectively.

Watch the occasion right here.