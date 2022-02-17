Simone Biles announced her marriage to an NFL player

Simone Biles got engaged to her partner

It wasn’t a Valentine’s Day anyone for Simone Biles because this Monday he received the marriage proposal from his partner, the American football player Jonathan Owens. “I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you, you are everything I’ve ever dreamed of and more. Let’s get married, ”the American gymnast wrote this Tuesday on her account of Twitter in a post in which he included the images of the moment in which he said yes.

The 24-year-old athlete is engaged to Jonathan Owensdefensive back for the Houston Texans NFLwhom he has known since the beginning of 2020. It was in August of that year when he published the first image together and said that they had been dating for a long time. “So happy after spending a year with the best thing that ever happened to you: ME,” she wrote at the time.

Bileswho has moved away from the focus of the cameras after what he experienced in the Tokyo Olympics, She decided to focus more on her family, as she herself told in some of her latest interviews and obviously this decision strengthened her love relationship with her partner. The football player chose the February 14th to kneel down and ask the gymnast for her hand, who said yes.

After two years of relationship, the gymnast and the football player will marry

The place Daily Mail contacted the jeweler ZoFrostwho gave details about the wedding ring that the American athlete now wears on her left hand and that is embedded a three-carat F-color VVS2 diamond. “Jonathan has been a client and friend for a number of years and I had the pleasure of helping him create this very special ring. He and I began the process together a few months ago to select the perfect diamond for Simone which was personally chosen by Jonathan. He wanted to spice up the ring by adding a halo around the oval diamond.” Although he did not want to give his value.

Biles Y Owens they met in March 2020.”I saw him and was like, ‘Oh, he’s really cute,’ so I said hello… and then I saw that she was in the Houston area, so we started talking a little, and then we went to hang out”, she told Wll Street Journal when she also confessed that it was she who started the talks through private messages on social networks.

Biles shared the news with his followers on social media.

The curious thing is that the player of the NFL 26 years old from Measure, I did not know that the girl was one of the best gymnasts on the planet. In a note to Texas Monthly, He said that the pandemic brought them together: “It was one of the few times in his life when everything went off and he couldn’t do anything. So we use it to get to know each other, really get to know each other. It created our bond and made it stronger. Now I am so grateful. This was a match made in heaven”.

