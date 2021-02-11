Simone Biles Docuseries ‘Simone vs Herself’ Premiere on Facebook Watch

Simone Biles, famous person gymnast and Olympic champion, would be the topic of a brand new Facebook Watch unique sequence following her as she will get able to compete within the postponed Tokyo Olympic Video games — anticipated to be her final run at a medal.

“Simone vs Herself” is slated to premiere this summer time, timed for the Tokyo Olympics (at the moment scheduled for July 23-Aug. 8, 2021). The present is produced by Faith of Sports activities, the sports activities media firm co-founded by Tom Brady, Gotham Chopra and Michael Strahan.

It’s the third installment of the “Versus” sequence from Faith of Sports activities for Facebook Watch, after “Tom vs Time” that includes Tom Brady and “Stephen vs The Recreation,” following NBA champion Stephen Curry over the 2018-19 season. The Biles sequence might be accessible alongside the primary two installments on the Versus on Watch Facebook web page, which has 1 million followers.

“Simone vs Herself” will comply with the four-time Olympic gold medalist — and winner of 19 World Championship gymnastics titles — as she adjusts to the postponed Olympics and offers with the load of monumental expectations. The docuseries guarantees distinctive entry to Biles each out and in of the gymnasium, overlaying her coaching and public appearances in addition to her life at dwelling along with her close-knit household. (Watch the trailer under.)

“My gymnastics profession has been full of lots of ups and downs regardless of what lots of people might imagine, and, in lots of methods, my profession has felt like I’ve been making an attempt to show myself to others,” Biles stated in a press release. “My mother has all the time inspired me to be the ‘finest Simone I may be’ and I now have a real appreciation for what that actually means, which is among the massive causes I wished to return again for Tokyo.”

With the docuseries, Biles stated, she needs to ‘share with my followers the method and strategy I’m taking alongside the best way within the hope that it could assist encourage others to be the most effective model of themselves too.” The 23-year-old athlete has 1 million followers on Facebook and greater than 3.8 million followers on Instagram.

“Simone vs Herself” is directed by Chopra and govt produced by Chopra and Ameeth Sankaran of Faith of Sports activities and Simone Biles and Janey Miller of Octagon.

“Our ‘Versus’ sequence with Facebook Watch has all the time been about pulling aside the weather that energy the GOATs,” Chopra stated. “There’s actually nobody on this planet extra apt for that description than Simone Biles — she’s in a category by herself.”

Faith of Sports activities has produced content material starting from short-form video and podcasts to function movies, together with its flagship “Faith of Sports activities” sequence, “Shut Up and Dribble” and “Greatness Code.”

Watch the trailer for “Simone vs Herself”: