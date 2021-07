Biles, 24, probably the most adorned gymnast in historical past, has worn repeatedly tights bedazzled with a goat, a nod to the “Biggest of All Time” designation. Biles has 5 Olympic medals and 25 Global Championship medals and has a number of strikes named after her.

She heads a United States squad which is on the lookout for the gold staff medal for the 3rd consecutive Video games. The qualifying pageant for girls’s gymnastics begins on Saturday at 9 p.m. Dutch time.