Simpsons Opening Faithfully Recreated by Self-Isolating Family

April 9, 2020
2 Min Read


A Canadian author and his family have spent their time in isolation recreating a makeshift, live-action tribute to the enduring Simpsons intro. The video on account of this reality captured the attention of The Simpsons showrunner Al Jean and was as soon as moreover shared by way of the show’s official Twitter account.

Joel Sutherland posted the selfmade homage to social media on Wednesday, which choices his family clad in repurposed Halloween outfits and quite a lot of dwelling gadgets standing in for a really highly effective props. A recorder replaces Lisa’s saxophone and a scorching canine turns into the a really highly effective inanimate carbon rod.

Check it out below:

Sutherland isn’t the one Simpsons fan the utilization of his time in isolation to have enjoyable the show; a fan not too way back made headlines down beneath by way of crafting meticulous custom-made Simpsons shirts for every crew throughout the Australian Soccer League.

In several Simpsons data, it’s been confirmed Disney will probably be providing the first 19-and-a-bit seasons of The Simpsons of their proper 4:three aspect ratio on the end of May.

