‘Simpsons’ Producer Richard Sakai Lists Sprawling L.A. Compound

For the primary time because the Nineteen Nineties, a rambling compound tucked into the mountains excessive above Beverly Hills has popped up on the market. Owned by prolific, Emmy-winning TV and movie producer Richard Sakai (“The Simpsons,” “Jerry Maguire”), the practically 3-acre property provides two separate homes with two totally different addresses fortified behind two separate gates, plus a 123 of different resort-style facilities.

Set effectively again from L.A.’s iconic Mulholland Drive on a non-public facet street, the celebrified property is up for grabs in two elements — with the bigger (2.5-acre) property asking $5.995 million, whereas the smaller home subsequent door carries a $2.395 million pricetag.

Spanning practically 8,000 sq. toes, the bigger primary residence packs in three full flooring of residing house, starting with a light-filled primary stage the place there are excessive ceilings, dozens of home windows, and blonde-hued hardwood flooring. Olive inexperienced accents and medium brown wooden trim provides some visible spice to the interiors, which wrap round a byzantine floorplan and embrace a kitchen with commercial-grade stainless home equipment, a main bedroom with a large patio and lengthy views over the San Fernando Valley, 4 further bedrooms on the house’s decrease stage, and a basement-level screening room.

Initially inbuilt 1959, the sprawling construction has been transformed right into a ranch-style property with a quasi-Japanese design twist. That motif extends to the grounds, the place there are walkways lined by thick partitions of bamboo, and a pagoda-style guesthouse with partitions of home windows and a full kitchen. Different areas embrace a sports activities court docket, kids’s playground, vegetable gardens, fruit bushes, and a lagoon-style swimming pool.

As for the one-story ranch home subsequent door, the itemizing describes that property as a “fixer or teardown,” and consists of no images of the interiors, although the flat half-acre lot notably consists of a big swimming pool and substantial swath of grassy garden, plus peek-a-boo Valley views.

Ought to they get wherever close to the $8.4 million whole asking value for each properties, Sakai and his clothier spouse Amber stand to make a proverbial killing. Information reveal he picked up the houses — the bigger one in 1998, the smaller one some years later — for a comparatively paltry $3.8 million.

Juliette Hohnen and Annie Stewart of Douglas Elliman maintain the listings.