Simran Jehani (Actress) Peak, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Simran Jehani (often referred to as Simran Farhang Jehani) is an Indian actress and director. She is perfect recognized for Kaccha Limboo (2011) and Khoobsurat (2014). She has additionally labored in Netflix unique collection Feels Like Ishq in 2021.
Early Existence
Simran Jehani was once born on 24th September, 1992 in Mumbai, Maharashtra to a Indian Parsi circle of relatives. Her mom’s title is Dinaz Jehani. She additionally has an elder brother Sharyar Jehani within the circle of relatives. Simran finished her training from a personal faculty of Mumbai. She later graduated from Annenberg College of Communique and Journalism, Los Angeles, California. She lately lives in Los Angeles, California.
Bio
Occupation
Jehani began her occupation via modeling and had labored as a style in Vodafone commercial. In 2011, she were given featured on sliver display screen for the primary time in movie Kaccha Limboo. In 2014, she did an impressive position of Divya Rathore (Male lead sister) within the movie Khoobsurat. Jehani additionally seemed within the Netflix internet collection Feels Like Ishq.
Except performing, she directed and wrote quick motion pictures The Skimmer and Little Issues. Jehani labored as an intern in manufacturing firms like Gunpowder and Sky and Amazon Studios in Los Angeles, California.
Schooling Main points and Extra
|College
|Now not Identified
|School
|Annenberg College of Communique and Journalism, Los Angeles
College of Southern California
|Instructional Qualification
|Graduate
|Debut
|Movie : Kaccha Limboo (2011)
|Awards
|Now not To be had
Bodily Stats and Extra
|Peak
|5′ 5″ Toes
|Weight
|56 Kg
|Determine Dimension
|34-27-34
|Eye Color
|Black
|Hair Color
|Black
|Spare time activities
|Travelling, and Making a song
Marital Standing and Extra
|Marital Standing
|Unmarried
|Boyfriends
|Now not To be had
|Controversies
|None
|Wage (approx)
|Now not To be had
|Web Price
|Now not To be had
Social Media Presence
|Fb
|Now not To be had
|Now not To be had
|Simran Jehani
|Wikipedia
|Now not To be had
Some Information About Simran Jehani
- Simran Jehani was once born and taken up in Mumbai, Maharashtra.
- She performed the position of Princess Divya Rathore in movie Khoobsurat starring Sonam Kapoor, Fawad Khan and Kirron Kher.
- She has featured as a style in Vodafone’s double knowledge commercial.
- In 2020, she written and directed a brief movie The Skimmer.
- In 2021, she featured within the TV collection Feels Like Ishq.
- She is fluent in Hindi, English and Marathi languages.
