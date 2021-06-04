Simran Nerurkar (Actress) Top, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Simran Nerurkar (Actress) Top, Weight, Date of Beginning, Age, Wiki, Biography, Boyfriend and Extra

Simran Nerurkar is an Indian actress. She is making her performing debut with the tv collection Sunflower. On this collection, she will probably be observed within the lead position with stars like Sunil Grover, Ranvir Shorey, Girish Kulkarni. This crime-thriller comedy collection has directed via Vikas Bahl.

Beginning & Early Existence

Simran Nerurkar used to be born on 31 Might 1995 in a well-to-do Hindu circle of relatives of Mumbai. Her father Sameer Anil Nerurkar is a well-known businessman from Mumbai whilst Milan Nerurkar is a manufacturer. She has additionally established a manufacturing corporate Sameera Leisure Pvt Ltd.

She finished her college schooling from St. Gregorios Prime College and did commencement in Bachelor of Arts from St. Xavier’s School, Mumbai.

Bio

Actual Title Simran Nerurkar Career Actress Date of Beginning 31 Might 1995 Age (as in 2021) 26 Years Beginning Position Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Nationality Indian House The town Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Circle of relatives Mom : Milan Nerurkar (Manufacturer)

Father : Sameer Anil Nerurkar (Businessman)



Sister : No longer To be had

Brother : No longer To be had

Husband : No longer To be had Faith Hinduism Deal with Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Occupation

Simran all the time had a dream to make a occupation within the performing trade. After finishing her commencement, she joined the movie trade. She were given her first leap forward within the 12 months 2021 from the Zee5 internet collection Sunflower. The tale of collection revolves round a homicide thriller based totally in a middle-class housing society in Mumbai known as “Sunflower”.

Schooling Main points and Extra

College St. Gregorios Prime College, Mumbai School St. Xavier’s School, Mumbai Tutorial Qualification Bachelor of Arts Debut Internet Collection : Sunflower (2021)

Awards No longer To be had

Bodily Stats and Extra

Top 5′ 4″ Ft Weight 50 Kg Determine Dimension 34-26-34 Eye Color Darkish Brown Hair Color Darkish Brown Leisure pursuits Travelling and Paying attention to Track

Marital Standing and Extra

Marital Standing Unmarried Boyfriends No longer To be had Controversies None Wage (approx) No longer To be had Internet Price No longer To be had

Social Media Presence

Some Information About Simran Nerurkar

Simran Nerurkar used to be born and taken up in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

She likes artwork, track, movie and literature and likes to commute.

Simran is extreamy fashionable on social media particularly on Instagram.

She likes to add make-up and skin care recommendations on her YouTube channel named ‘Simran Nerurkar’.

In February 2018, she acted in a theater play, Evening Will have to Fall which is directed via Simran Vijan & Darshil Shah. The play is an adaptation of Emlyn Williams’ ‘Evening Will have to Fall’.

In case you have extra information about Simran Nerurkar. Please remark under we can up to date inside of a hour.

