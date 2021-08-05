Simranjeet Singh (Box Hockey) Wiki, Peak, Age, Female friend, Circle of relatives, Biography & Extra – WikiBio

Simranjeet Singh is an Indian box hockey participant taking part in midfielder for the Indian nationwide group. He’s identified for being a member of the Indian box hockey group who gained a bronze medal within the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Wiki/Biography

Simranjeet Singh was once born on Friday, 27 December 1996 (age 25 years; as of 2021) in Majhola, Pilibhit district, Uttar Pradesh. His zodiac signal is Capricorn.

He did his fundamental training in Majhola, Pilibhit district, Uttar Pradesh, and last training in Punjab. He was once fascinated about hockey since adolescence. Seeing his pastime for hockey, his elder paternal uncle took him to their house in Batala, Punjab. He discovered the fundamentals of hockey in Patiala. He was once educated in box hockey at Surjit Hockey Academy, Jalandhar.

Bodily Look

Peak : 5′ 7″

Eye Colour: Black

Hair Colour: Black

Circle of relatives & Caste

Folks & Siblings

He hails from a circle of relatives with a historical past in hockey. His father, Iqbal Singh, is a farmer and previous hockey participant. Now not a lot is understood about his mom. He has two brothers Arsh Singh and Satinder Chahal (hockey participant).

Different Family

One among his uncles, Rashpal Singh, was once a hockey participant, and his cousin Gurjat Singh is an Indian box hockey participant who performs as a ahead.

Profession

Jersey Quantity: 10

Coaches

Sultan Azlan Shah Cup (M)

He was once additionally part of the 2018 Sultan Azlan Shah Cup wherein the Indian group got here 5th after dropping to Eire. He once more participated within the 2019 Sultan Azlan Shah Cup as part of the Indian group, which gained the match after defeating the South Korean group via 2-4.

World Hockey Federation

In 2016, he participated within the Males’s FIH Hockey Junior Global Cup (previously Hockey Junior Global Cup), held in Lucknow (India), as part of the Indian squad, which gained via 2-1 in opposition to Belgium. He performed along his cousin Gurjat Singh who become the Guy of the Fit.

Simranjeet was once a part of the Indian group competing within the 2018–19 Males’s FIH Collection Finals held in Bhubaneswar, India. Within the match, India competed in opposition to South Africa within the finals and gained, bagging a gold medal.

He was once then decided on to be part of the 2020–21 Males’s FIH Professional League wherein the Indian group got here in fourth position, and Belgium was once named the Champions.

Asian Video games, Commonwealth Video games & Olympics

Simranjeet then become a part of the Indian box hockey group competing within the 2018 Asian Video games – Males’s match held in Jakarta, Indonesia. The Indian group reached the semi-finals however misplaced to Malaysia, profitable the bronze medal.

He participated within the 2018 Commonwealth Video games, held in Gold Coast (Australia), as part of the Indian group within the fits on 7, 8, 10, and 11 April 2018. Within the match, India secured fourth position after dropping the Bronze Medal fit in opposition to England. Simranjeet was once part of the Indian group competing within the 2020 Summer season Olympics, held in Tokyo, Japan, and postponed to 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Simranjeet was once integrated within the Indian box hockey group for the Olympics after the World Olympic Committee determined to let the trade athletes in group occasions because of COVID. In line with a supply,

Varun and Simranjeet had been added to the 16-member aspect. Now it’s an 18-member aspect. Although they’re further, either one of them are up for variety in each fit as according to IOC’s particular tips for Tokyo 2020.”

The Indian group complex to the semi-finals and misplaced to Belgium via 2-5. India then competed in opposition to Germany for the Bronze Medal fit and gained via 4-5; Simranjeet performed as ahead and scored two targets (seventeenth and thirty fourth mins). It was once India’s first hockey medal on the Olympics since 1980, virtually after 41 years.

Others

Simranpreet began his adventure as a qualified hockey participant when he become a part of the Indian group on the 2014 Sultan of Johor Cup wherein India defeated Nice Britain via 2-1 to win the trophy. He was once then a part of the Indian group competing within the 2015 Breda Invitational U21 Suits and 2016 4 Countries Invitational (Valencia): Junior Males. He then performed within the Indian group at two 2018 4 Countries Invitational Match (M), one held in Hamilton and the opposite in Tauranga, and India gained in either one of them. Simranjeet was once part of the Indian group collaborating within the Males’s Rabobank Hockey Champions Trophy 2018, held in Brenda. The Indian group confronted defeat within the finals taking part in in opposition to Australia.

Simranjeet then performed within the 2018 Males’s Hockey Champions Trophy, which was once held in Brenda, Netherlands, from 23 June to at least one July 2018. The Indian group reached the finals however misplaced to Australia via 3-1, bagging a silver medal. He has additionally performed for the Punjab & Sind Financial institution and Petroleum Sports activities Promotion Board (PSPB). He has a complete of 47 apps for the Indian group. He’s additionally part of Rachi Rays, probably the most groups within the Hockey India League (HIL). Within the 2017 HIL, he was once named Coal India Function of the Fit and was once awarded Rs. 50,000.

Favourites

Box Hockey Participant(s): Balbir Singh Sr., Sardar Singh

Track: Combat On a regular basis via Akon

Details/Minutiae

His circle of relatives belongs to Chahal Kalan village in Batala within the Gurdaspur district of Punjab State.

Despite the fact that he’s a midfielder in box hockey, he from time to time performed as linkman and ahead.

Simranjeet has counseled the logo Rakshak Hockey, which makes hockey sticks.

In 2014, he gained the Hockey India Annual Award for his contribution against selling hockey nationally and across the world.

Whilst speaking about his dream to play, his revel in, and India’s win within the Olympics, he mentioned,

It was once my dream and it is going to be an unforgettable revel in. Once I went to sleep closing night time, I used to be dreaming about making those targets and these days I used to be in a position to fulfil my desires and it is a very proud second for us to assist India lead on this recreation. Lately we’ve made 1.3 billion Indians proud via completing at the podium. This can be a lifetime revel in and we can try to proceed this directly to different tournaments.