Simulation with stealth and RPG touches, this is my experience commanding a World War II submarine

Silent Hunter 3 is synonymous with war simulation at the best levels that the genre can offer: realism, stealth, management of our submersible and its crew, caution in attacks and adaptability to scenarios, although with some customization by the user, they are its cards of presentation. This is one of the best and funniest underwater combat simulators that we will ever find on our PC.

The tension is palpable, the virtual air on the bridge can be cut with a knife. A deafening silence fills the cabin only disturbed by the “tick-tock” of my weapons officer’s chronometer. I wait for his report, and he tells me that the torpedo will impact in 10 seconds. “Five, four, three, two, one… Torpedo hit!” one of the sailors stifle a scream of joy as I raise the periscope to check the status of the freighter we have attacked; is a great floating ball of fire that is starting off in half. My sonar officer informs me of a contact by our stern. I turn the periscope and see a British destroyer barely 1000 meters advancing at full machine towards us. Our own propellers masked her signal and now she’s got us. I immediately order to break the silence, put the engines at full speed and emergency dive. The game has only just begun and the enemy already has us with the rope around his neckit’s time to try to escape to fight back.

This dramatic narrative is what any player of the Silent Hunter saga has been able to experience throughout its history, and with its third installment I am more than delighted. The game developed by Ubisoft Bucharest is considered by critics and the public as one of the most important exponents -if not the best- of the genre of submarine warfare simulation set in World War II. On her day, she put in many hours of realistic patrolling at the controls of one of the infamous U-Boats of the Kriegsmarine of Germany and its crews.

After having been replaying it for a while, I wanted to share with you what this dean game simulation, while checking how it has aged compared to other more recent examples and technically most powerful available today. Before telling you about my experience, I can tell you that seniority is a degree comes true with this game.

The Alpha Wolf of Underwater Simulation on PC

Released almost 20 years ago, this game was the culmination of everything that its previous predecessors in the saga had been incorporating, plus a few new features that made the experience much more immersive, complex and adaptable to the tastes of who will play it. Without wanting to complicate my existence, my silent service has made my crew and ship wear out in a normal way (fuel, air, weapons and limited sailors’ endurance) to check if this experience is indeed as many remember it, and after having tried its sequels and other games with a similar theme -set in other times such as Cold Waters-, this title is still the alpha wolf of the herd

Silent Hunter 3 is considered by critics and the public to be one of the most important submarine warfare simulatorsSilent Hunter 3 puts the player at the controls one of several types of German submarines that were the bane of British, American and commercial naval forces in their journeys through the waters near the European coast during the Second World War. Apart from being responsible for directing the course of the ship and carrying out with the best possible precision The attacks enemy ships, you should also be aware of your creweither by configuring shifts for your restsaving fuel, selecting the best officers to fill key positions, and also applying basic submarine warfare techniques such as sail in silencemaneuver to avoid depth charges, eliminate reconnaissance aircraft while navigating…. Almost any action directly related to submarine combat in this historical period is reflected in this game. Being a simulation, this implies that we must spend the duration of a mission in the submarine, and they can be several weeks. Fortunately, the game incorporates a tool for time acceleration with which it is possible to spend half a day in a few seconds.

Almost any action with underwater combat in this historical period is reflected in the gameAlready in the combat part, we can choose if we want a closer experience to what was actually measuring target distance and bearing ourselves, trusting our torpedoes to detonate on impact, or realistically reloading tubes; or opt for a more ”arcade” experience than speeds up or eliminates some steps for a more direct way to play. Whatever difficulty we choose, the game knows convince us that we are in a submarine warfare simulation. This is helped by its graphics – quite good for the time – but above all Sound. For the purposes of explosions and hydroacoustic or sonar detection, the following are added and highlighted: hull moans of our submersible when we must descend to avoid detection, and that grieve when we approach the crush depth. That or the enervating fuses of enemy depth charges exploding near our ship and how rarely they don’t cause a leak.

All in all, getting back to port alive after having sunk a succulent amount of enemy tonnageapart from giving us fame with which to promote our officers and give them new skills -essential to improve our performance in combat-, it is one of the most gratifying that I have felt in any simulator. I remember from a real-time strategy game a unit that when you clicked on it said “half the pleasure is in the planning”. Something that even when you’re at the base with your submarine it becomes a reality. When you and your sailors gain experience, it is the responsibility of the captain -us- to know who to promote, with what specialty, or if we add the new technologies to our submersible. Although there is also the possibility of requesting a transfer to another ship and base and facing other types of missions.

In the dynamic campaign we can expect to meet from small escort ships to entire battle groupsThe game’s campaign, which incidentally was one of the first to incorporate a dynamic type in the genre, it offers missions that range from a simple patrol through an assigned sector to the search and destruction of high-value targets. In these cases, we can expect to find anything from small escort ships to combat groups integers whose primary target may be a aircraft carrier, the big booty every submersible captain dreams of. Finally, if you are one of those who seek missions more linearthe game has them too, and with a wink to a film that greatly inspired the creators of the saga: Das Boot; we have to sneak through the Strait of Gibraltar in a submarine that bears the same designation as the one in the film, the U96.

To conclude this journey through the memories of this title, I will tell you that it is like a good wine, for which the years have not gone badly and it remains one of the best options for those who seek to quench their thirst for combat at the controls of a submersible in one of the great wars that humanity has had the dubious honor of waging. For asking, it would be nice if will let us drive other nations, but if we stick to history -and its creators wanted it that way- the areas of the English Channel and European waters were the den of the “wolves” of the Atlantic. Something that if you want to experience for yourself, you have its best version in this game. You can buy it at the Ubisoft Store for less than 5 euros.