simulators, soulslikes and a new Digimon arrive on PC

Every week, Steam launches an infinity of video games among which authentic gems are lost. Yes, we all know when Elden Ring, Call of Duty or Uncharted come out of the industry, but Valve’s platform is much more than that. Today we are going to see the best titles what’s coming out this weekin addition to some that are very worthwhile from the previous one.

It is normal that, faced with so many premieres, there are many worthwhile video games that do not enter your radar, and more so when they are titles that are not so big and do not have millionaire marketing campaigns behind them. That yes, not for this they are not worse, and they can be your new obsession

Interesting Steam Releases This Week

Sapiens





Start with nothing and take your prehistoric civilization to the top. The premise of Sapiens It’s simple, but the journey may not be so. First released as Early Access, this game sees you create holdouts, cities, and industry to advance through thousands of years of technological and social innovation while caring for early humans. Will be available on july 26.

The Tarnishing of Juxtia





This metroidvania with touches of Dark Souls puts you on the feet of a goddess to face all kinds of dangers. With 15 levels, 14 boss fights, many secrets and secondary missions, its developers say that in this title you will have more than 20 hours of duration. His departure date is also June 26.

Sweet Transit





Another simulator, in this case you will have to manage a city while you focus on its railway structure. In addition to that, you will have to take care of the industry of your cities and towns, giving another layer of depth to the title. With mod support From day 1, the community can make this title your new endless game. It will be out in Early Access on the 28th.

Digimon Survive





Perhaps the most famous game of all those coming out this week. Digimon Survive is the new strategic RPG turn-based game from the popular monster franchise. With a large number of Digimons in your possession, it can be the ideal game for fans of the saga. Premieres on the 29th of this month, although it does not yet have a Steam page.

Interesting games from last week

MultiVersus





The Smash Bros. Smash Bros. of Warner It has already been released in early access and, although it is not free-to-play yet, it is one of the best bets for the genre of party fighters that have been seen on PC. With a ton of characters planned for his arrival, he’s doing very well on Steam.

As Dusk Falls





Is narrative adventure It will take you to explore the events that occur around two peculiar families for 3 years. The drama begins with a failed robbery, but it will have big ramifications that you will shape with your own decisions. Counting on various endings, If you are looking for something more filmy, this game will be ideal for you.

Hell Pie





With a somewhat raunchy sense of humor, this plataformas 3D tIt makes you play as Nate, the demon of bad taste, to give you challenges that will delight fans of games like Banjo-Kazooie or A Hat In Time. If you’re thirsty for this genre, it’s the perfect way to curb it.