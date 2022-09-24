Sinaloa Cartel in Chiapas: they accused the protection of the Army and GN to “Güero Bracelets”

The Sinaloa Cartel covets the southern border of Mexico for its access to Guatemala and the rest of Central America (Photo: EFE/Juan Manuel Blanco)



Agents of the Army and the National Guard They were accused of providing protection to the Sinaloa Cartel in Chiapaswhose regional cell would be commanded by a subject identified as the Guero Braceletssupposedly sent from Ismael Zambada Garcia, the Mayotop boss of the transnational crime group who has never set foot in jail.

Anabel Hernandeza journalist specializing in drug trafficking issues, revealed in her recent column for the German wave a series of accusations that have reached the General Prosecutor of the Republic (FGR). The reporter added direct testimonies from the complainants and the recount in the documents of the investigation folder, but everything remains stagnant.

Even, It is indicated that the complaints reached President Andrés Manuel López Obrador last June. The complaint reports that the alleged support for the Sinaloa Cartel in Chiapas remained with alliances of the Secretary of National Defense and local command of the National Guardas well as officials under the orders of the morenista governor, Rutilio Escandon.

Among those mentioned are also Francisco Orantes Abbeyundersecretary of Public Security and Citizen Protection of the state; Roberto Yahir Hernández Terándirector of the State Border Police; Jordan Orantes Joy, prosecutor of Chiapas; as well as Jesus Mendez Rojaschief of the entity’s Ministerial Police.

Del Güero Bracelets had not transcended major reports until now (Photo: Anabel Hernández Archive)

About the Guero Bracelets No further reports had emerged to date. It is stated that he is a designated lieutenant for the control of the plaza on the southern border of Mexico, where he arrived on behalf of the Mayo Zambada after mid 2021. Presumably, his circle of protection would be made up of state police officers, as well as Reinel Martinez Aguilarowner of the station National Guard in San Cristóbal de las Casas.

According to the journalist, it is accused that Martínez Aguilar receives up to 100 thousand dollars each month for not interfering in the criminal activities of the Sinaloa Cartel, whose operations are not reduced to the transfer of drugs, but a sum of crimes through local factions. They have sent reports of all this to the FGR which opened the investigation file FED/SEIDO/UEITA-CHIS/000274.

The area under the control of the operator of the Mayo Zambada was identified in the municipalities of Comalapa border, Tonala, Venustiano Carranza, Pijijiapan, Teopisca, San Cristóbal de las Casas and Tuxtla Gutiérrez. Like the rest of the southern border, this region is key for migrant smuggling and drug transfers.

The interests of Sinaloa Cartel in Chiapas they are not new, since their main appointee was Gilberto Rivera Amarillas, Uncle Gildetained in Guatemala in 2016 and extradited a year later to the United States on charges in the District of Columbia Court. Supposedly, the Uncle Gil was protected by Racie Lopez Salazarformer prosecutor of the entity close to the Institutional Revolutionary Party and the Green Ecologist Party of Mexico.

The son of this character, Raciel López, was accused of meeting with Leonel Camacho Mendoza, Osama Bin Laden me the 300detained in Tuxtla Gutierrez last March. Although Camacho Mendoza was the leader of New people and operated south of Chihuahuaits drastic movement from one point to another has not yet been clarified, except for intentions to hide.

The violence of drug traffickers and paramilitary groups generates population displacements in the entity (Photo: Fray Bartolomé de Las Casas Human Rights Center, AC)

After the fall of Uncle Gilhis son, who was assassinated in June 2021, was promoted. Later he came to command John Isidro Rivera, the Kilobut this subject was replaced by supposed orders of the Mayo Zambada who would have paid 3 million dollars to ensure the protection of your staff. That was how the commission for the square was left in the hands of the Guero Bracelets.

The complaint adds that the Sinaloa Cartel has a workshop to equip cars with handmade armor at 2089 Poniente Sur street in the Penipak neighborhood, in Tuxtla Gutiérrez. While in the town of Chimacin Frontera Comalapa, they maintain narcoretents.

In addition, regional operations are linked with other cells in Michoacán such as Viagras and the Tepalcatepec Cartel. Supposedly, the group commanded by the Guero Bracelets It would have a migrant training center to recruit them into its ranks.

Chiapas is coveted for its connection to Central Americabecause in areas like Mastepec or the beaches of the entity arrive shipments of cocaine from Colombia or Venezuela, as well as other synthetic drugs that have previously passed through zones of Guatemala. The violence of paramilitaries, as well as local gangs, generates the displacement of the population. Besides of Sinaloa Cartelthe state is under dispute from the Jalisco New Generation Cartel.

