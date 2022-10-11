Since they did not find him, they took his brother, tortured him and accused him of Treason against the Fatherland: the story of a Venezuelan activist

Rubén Osorio was a Fundaredes activist and had to flee to Colombia

The only crime of the Second Sergeant Major of the Venezuelan Army, Larry Arcesio Osorio Chiais to be brother of Ruben Darioa retired military man who participated as a human rights activist in Foundations. When the Bolivarian Intelligence Service (Sebin) unleashed a persecution against the director of that NGO, Jose Javier Tarazona Sanchezwho was arrested along with his brother Rafael and the lawyer Omar de Dios García, went after the search for Rubén Darío, but after several days, not finding him, decided to take his brother Larry Arcesiowho worked at the Military Pabellón Nucleo Asistencial Center in Guasdualito, Apure state.

Everyone who knows Larry says he is the calmer of the two brothers. “He didn’t get into trouble, he has six children, but with his current wife, only the youngest; she is an Aviation lieutenant. At 40 years old, Larry was dedicated to his work and aspired to advance in his military career; They destroyed all of that the day the SEBIN officials took it away,” he tells Infobae a colleague of the imprisoned soldier.

Larry Osorio was residing in the state of Táchira. That August 6, 2021, he was serving in his work at the Military Pavilion in Guasdualito, Apure. “Seven SEBIN officials arrived with an arrest warrant from the Court of First Instance in Control Functions with Jurisdiction in Terrorism of the Criminal Judicial Circuit of the Caracas Metropolitan Area. They stole everything he had there and took him, in a small plane, from Apure to Sebin in Caracas, detaining him in El Helicoide”.

SEBIN officials transferred him to El Helicoide

He assures that mutual friends told him that “They put a plastic bag over Larry’s head, beat him and asked him about Rubén.. That family has had a very bad time because, to top it off, some lawyers influenced them to antagonize each other. Larry was working at the San Cristóbal Military Hospital when he was sent on secondment to Guasdaulito and he was barely a few weeks old when he broke that problem with Fundaredes”.

Not even Larry’s family knew he was in custody.. “Everyone knew that who they were looking for was his brother Rubén Darío who worked with Fundaredes and Professor Tarazona. The family was called the next day by Larry’s superior to inform them that SEBIN had detained him, but when those people came to Caracas to see him, they were not allowed. Later they found out that he was charged with Terrorism, Treason against the Homeland and Incitement to Hate.”

“When the officials entered the house of the Osorio’s mother, the intention was to intimidate that family, where there are several soldiers. They had a very bad time because the only one who had a relationship with Tarazona was Rubén”.

Larry Arcesio Osorio Chía is imprisoned in El Helicoide

that surrender

Although Larry never had a direct relationship or exchange of messages with Tarazona, messages that Larry had sent to his brother with comments that he sent to Tarazona did appear on the Fundaredes director’s phone.

SEBIN officials attempted to exert pressure on Ruben Dario Osorio Chiawho belonged to a different component than his imprisoned brother, because he was part of the Bolivarian National Guard (GNB) until, in 2019, he deserted the Armed Forces in support of the interim government of Juan Guaidó.

“The sebines told the family that Larry Arcesio would be released if Rubén turned himself in. But nobody believed that they would fulfill that, because it is not the first time that a family member has been detained to force another to turn himself in, as happened with the family of Lieutenant Alemán. The more people they have imprisoned, the more the files bulge.”

A Terrorism Court charged Larry Osorio with several crimes

“Rubén joined Professor Tarazona and criticized the alliance of the Government of Nicolás Maduro with the dissident groups of the FARC (Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia), ELN (National Liberation Army), for which he was in charge in Fundaredes of activate in favor of freedom and democracy, carrying out basic information work and events that occur day by day with the Colombian irregular groups in Venezuelan territory.

Larry Osorio’s military colleague assures that when on July 2, 2021, the three Fundaredes activists were arrested in Coro, they were accused of inciting hatred, treason and terrorism for denouncing the violation of human rights in Venezuela before international organizations. , public opinion reacted angrily, but none of the Osorio Chía thought that they would reach them, much less even Larry, who had no relationship with Fundaredes.

From Guasdualito they took Sergeant Osorio

“The first to be alert was Rubén, because near his mother’s house, where he lived, in Palmar de la Copé, Torbes municipality, Táchira state, on July 7, 2021, several armed individuals, but without identification or documentation, entered the house. They said that they were officials of the DGCIM (General Directorate of Military Counterintelligence) and that they were looking for Rubén Darío. I understand that they treated the lady and other family members who were there very badly.”

“A neighbor of theirs told me that when the officials were at the house, Rubén was coming and when he realized what was happening he jumped over some houses, managing to hide and then flee the urbanization, escaping at dawn, through the trails , towards Colombia”.

It is not only that Larry’s career in the Army was destroyed, that he is imprisoned without being responsible for the crimes he was accused of and not even participating with Fundaredes, but also that his brother Rubén had to abandon his administration studies at the university and he’s running away.

