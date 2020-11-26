‘Sincerely Yours Dhaka’ to Represent Bangladesh at the Oscars

The Bangladesh Oscar Committee has chosen acclaimed anthology movie “Sincerely Yours, Dhaka” as the nation’s entry to the 2021 Oscars’ worldwide characteristic movie class.

“Dhaka” is a set of 11 shorts set in Bangladesh’s capital metropolis by 11 rising filmmakers: Nuhash Humayun, Syed Ahmed Shawki, Rahat Rahman Pleasure, M.D. Robiul Alam, Golam Kibria Farooki, Mir Mukarram Hossain, Tanvir Ahsan, Mahmudul Islam, Abdullah Al Noor, Krishnendu Chattopadhyay and Syed Saleh Ahmed Sobhan.

The movie is produced by Faridur Reza and Ebne Hasan Khan for main Bangladeshi studio Impress Telefilm. The venture is the brainchild of “Dhaka” inventive producer Abu Shahed Emon, a directing masters graduate of the Korea Nationwide College of Arts. His debut characteristic, 2014’s “Jalal’s Story,” was Bangladesh’s entry in the Oscar foreign-language class and was nominated for the New Currents Award at Busan.

“Sincerely Yours, Dhaka” had its world premiere at Busan and has since performed at greater than 20 festivals worldwide. It gained the Critics Award at the Kazan Worldwide Movie Pageant.

“All the gifted administrators who labored in the tasks, I consider they may truly be the way forward for Bangladeshi cinema representing Bangladesh in lots of festivals,” Emon instructed Selection.

The movie had a business launch in Bangladesh in 2019 and was acquired by Netflix. “When it truly landed on Netflix it was a tremendous expertise for us as a result of it will have a wider viewers attain,” Emon added. “And now it’s going to be the Bangladeshi entry to the Oscars. I believe a variety of audiences will discover new curiosity about the venture.”

The movie, which includes a galaxy of Bangladeshi stars together with Nusrat Imrose Tisha, Fazlur Rahman Babu and Shatabdi Wadud, begins on a light-weight word. The tales, set in varied strata of the teeming, densely populated metropolis of 19 million folks, get progressively darker and the anthology ends with a rousing feminist story.

“Impress Telefilm has been curating and initiating the type of fascinating tasks that different producers in Bangladesh often don’t danger their cash on,” says Emon. “In that context, ‘Sincerely Yours, Dhaka,’ as the first Bangladeshi anthology movie now representing Bangladesh at the Oscars is a really historic second for Bangladeshi cinema.”

Bangladesh has been sending entries to the Oscars since 2002. It has but to obtain a nomination.

The 93rd Academy Awards will happen on April 25, 2021.