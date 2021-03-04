Sinclair Broadcast Group Lays Off 5% of Workforce Due to Pandemic

Sinclair Broadcast Group is shrinking its workforce by 5%, letting go of a number of hundred staff because of this of the “profound affect” of the pandemic, mentioned the corporate in an announcement. The corporate employs over 9,211 folks, which means that roughly 460 staffers had been affected by the downsizing.

“The affect of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to be felt throughout all sectors of the financial system, one thing that may have a profound affect on an organization as diversified as ours,” in accordance to an announcement from a Sinclair spokesperson. “From native companies and advertisers to distributors and companions, no element of our enterprise’s ecosystem has been absolutely shielded from the affect of the worldwide pandemic. In response to this, we’re presently present process enterprise-wide reductions throughout our workforce, together with company headquarters, to guarantee we’re well-positioned for future success.”

Sinclair owns a number of nationwide networks, and owns or operates 23 regional sports activities networks and 190 tv stations throughout 88 markets. Amid an ongoing shift to on-demand viewing, Sinclair is launching a three-hour morning information program for over a 3rd of its TV stations, and in 2019 launched the STIRR ad-supported free streaming service, that includes information and sports activities.

The printed conglom just isn’t the one media firm to enact layoffs this previous yr amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Walt Disney Firm, as an example, is letting go of 32,000 staff in its theme parks and resorts division this yr as Disneyland stays closed virtually a yr into the pandemic and its different parks have restricted capability. And knowledge from Challenger, Grey and Christmas final fall pointed to over 28,000 job cuts within the media sector by the tip of October 2020.