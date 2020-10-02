Sinclair Taps Anchor Team for National Morning News Program (EXCLUSIVE)

Sinclair Broadcast Group has set the anchor workforce for the corporate’s nationwide morning information program set to air throughout dozens of CW and My Community affiliate stations beginning early subsequent 12 months.

Former Washington, D.C. TV anchor Jan Jeffcoat has been tapped to guide the three-hour broadcast that may emphasize breaking information and native information tales drawn from Sinclair’s practically 200 stations throughout the nation. This system will air on greater than 60 stations.

The untitled program is described as a headline information service to air dwell from 6 a.m.-9 a.m. ET on quite a few Sinclair stations and on STIRR, Sinclair’s ad-supported free streaming service. The morning program is believed to be the primary of plenty of news-related initiatives for Sinclair stations not affiliated with the Massive Three networks, which have their very own information divisions. A few of Sinclair’s Fox affiliate stations will carry the present.

“With a lot at present occurring the world over, having the ability to be part of Sinclair and contribute to its outstanding native information protection is a chance to report on information that may affect tens of millions,” Jeffcoat mentioned. “As we push by means of these repeatedly turbulent occasions, it’s my accountability and objective as an anchor to supply viewers with probably the most up-to-date, essential information and data.”

Cayle Thompson, previously an anchor with Sinclair’s KOMO-TV Seattle, has additionally been tapped to function the dwell desk anchor for the printed.

Jeffcoat and Thompson will anchor the printed from a newly renovated studio at Sinclair’s D.C. affiliate WJLA-TV.

“Jan and Cayle are unbelievable journalists that characterize excellence in tv broadcasting, and we couldn’t be extra excited to have them be part of our award-winning information workforce,” mentioned Scott Livingston, Sinclair’s senior VP of reports. “With their mixed genuine reporting and tenacious spirit, each Jan and Cayle deliver to Sinclair a degree of reporting that seamlessly delivers the information viewers want immediately.”

Lots of Sinclair’s stations are affiliated with the Massive Three networks, which suggests they have already got network-provided morning information program. CW and My Community associates don’t, which makes them a great platform for Sinclair to experiment with information programming on a quasi-national scale.

Sinclair in July unveiled plans to launch what it described as a “headline information service” and promising to rent 25 positions together with anchors, producers, editors and administrators. Sinclair has acknowledged that the service will give attention to headlines and tales from across the nation.

For the previous few years there’s been a gradual present of hypothesis within the trade that Sinclair is planning to unveil a conservative-leaning information channel to compete with Fox News. Sinclair executives have constantly denied any such plans. When the headline information service was unveiled in July, the information launch pressured that it will supply “commentary-free content material.”

Jeffcoat spent 5 years as an anchor for CBS affiliate WUSA-TV in Washington, D.C. She’s additionally labored as an anchor for WFLD-TV Chicago, KRIV-TV Houston, WBTV-TV Charlotte, N.C., and WCSC-TV Charleston, S.C. She was additionally an anchor for the Scripps’ nationally syndicated journal present “The Record.”

(Pictured: Jan Jeffcoat)