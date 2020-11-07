‘Sing Me a Music’ Monk Documentary Sold to Gravitas

Gravitas Ventures has purchased North American rights to director-producer Thomas Balmès’ documentary “Sing Me a Music,” a coming-of-age story about a younger monk looking out to discover a steadiness between custom and expertise.

The Participant movie shall be launched by way of digital cinemas and on video-on-demand platforms on Jan. 1. “Sing Me a Music” shall be proven in choose digital cinemas in December, together with Movie Discussion board in New York, Sie FilmCenter in Denver, Cinema 21 in Portland and Laemmle Theatres in California.

The movie follows Peyangki, a younger monk residing in a rural monastery in Bhutan. When TV and the web finally come to the distant nation, Peyangki is lured by the ability of smartphones, which now compete with the structured every day rituals of village life. The portrayal of Peyangki’s journey is geared toward difficult viewers to reassess their very own perceptions of relatedness and self-worth in an age of unparalleled connectivity.

Balmès stated, “I’m excited to have ‘Sing Me a Music’ discover its method into the world. It’s surreal to have a movie about human connectivity and our reliance on expertise launched at a time like this. I’m hopeful that audiences can discover some silver linings throughout such a difficult interval in our lives.”

The movie is a follow-up to Balmès’ “Happiness,” a 2013 documentary concerning the speedy growth of Bhutan seen by way of the eyes of Peyangki as an 8-year-old monk. “Sing Me a Music” held its worldwide premiere at 2019 Toronto Worldwide Movie Pageant.

“Thomas has made one other documentary that serves as a charming and transferring tribute to our shared humanity throughout the globe, and the way expertise has impacted even essentially the most unlikely personalities. We glance ahead to presenting the movie to North American audiences,” stated Tony Piantedosi, vice chairman of acquisitions at Gravitas Ventures.

Diane Weyermann, chief content material officer for Participant, “Thomas Balmès’ “‘Sing Me a Music’ is such a reward of a movie at a time once we want it most about rediscovering what it means to be a a part of a larger group and the necessity for human connection. We’re excited to accomplice with Gravitas Ventures in bringing this stunning movie to audiences world wide.”