‘Sing Me a Tune’s’ Close Up Films Unveils ‘The Present,’ Bows ‘Il Mio Corpo’ – Variety

Switzerland’s Close Up Films, producer of the Participant Media-backed Toronto-premiered “Sing Me a Tune” and co-producer of high-profile Cannes title “The Swallows of Kabul,” is growing a new manufacturing, “The Present” (“Faiseuse de Secret”).

Set to be offered on Saturday April 25 as a part of an RTS Prize: Documentary Views showcase at Visions du Réel in Nyon, Switzerland, information of “The Present,” comes as Close Up Films bows its newest movie, Michele Pennetta’s “Il Mio Corpo,” in major competitors on Visions du Réel’s on-line platform. It will likely be made out there to 500 viewers over April 25 to Might 2. Swiss gross sales firm Candy Spot Docs has acquired worldwide gross sales rights to “Il Mio Corpo.”

Produced by Close Up Films’ Flavia Zanon, whose credit additionally embody Karim Sayed’s “My English Cousin” and Locarno-selected “Hen Island,” “The Present” activates what appears a outstanding phenomenon for modern-day Switzerland. The Secret is a therapeutic prayer that’s believed to treatment burns, warts, cuts and different illnesses. Perception in it’s particularly prevalent within the north-west Jura area of Switzerland, bordering France, mentioned Zanon who, though dwelling in Geneva, admits to having had report back to a reciter when younger.

Within the documentary, on the eve of her fifteenth birthday, Aaliyah, an peculiar teen dwelling in rural Switzerland, is knowledgeable by great-grandfather André that he has chosen her as his inheritor, to obtain the “Secret,” an historical therapeutic reward. Set to shoot over 2020-25 and filmed to this point with massive fashion by the director if a teaser is something to go by, “The Present” will observe Aaliyah first years as a secret reciter.

“In our day and age, the place time appears to be a valuable commodity and historical traditions are inclined to recede, how will Aaliyah cope along with her reward?” the movie’s synopsis asks. “How will it form the girl she is turning into? How will she, and her ancestral therapeutic energy, slot in our fashionable world?”

“The Present” is the primary full-length documentary of Pauline Jeanbourquin whose graduate movie, “Crépuscule,” gained the H.R Giger Award for finest movie on the Neuchâtel Intl. Incredible Movie Pageant. Backed by improvement moneys from Switzerland’s Federal Workplace of Tradition, she has shot Aaliyah over the past half yr.

“Normally the key reciters are previous males. I’ve by no means heard of a younger lady secret-maker. It’s fairly fascinating,” Zanon mentioned.

Il mio corpo

Visions Du Réel

She added: “I’ve been requested what movie I’d dream producing The very first thing that got here to thoughts was ‘Boyhood.’ The thought of being there for the length and following somebody for a few years. There’s no instantaneous gratification however it’s deeper, so emotional and in ‘The Present’ now we have this for 5 years plus magic. What extra might I ask for?”

Set in a desolate Sicily, ”Il Mio Corpo” units in telling parallel two father-son and Father-son relations, that between a scrap-dealer and his second son Oscar; and between a Sicilian priest and an Africa immigrant, Stanley.

Each teenagers endure psychological and particularly financial abuse, Oscar slaving free-of-charge for his father, doing the exhausting bodily work of scrap amassing, and Stanley receiving stylish lodging from the priest in return for no pay work cleansing the church. He’s then sub-contracted out as extraordinary low-paid labor to work as a a shepherd dwelling in a wreck with out electrical energy or working water.

“Il Mio Corpo” is Italian-born and Switzerland-based Pennetta’s third movie shot in Sicily, recording the scenario of complete abandonment confronted by the inhabitants of the central a part of the island.

“The primary time I travelled to this area, it felt like wandering on the positioning of an atomic catastrophe: every little thing appeared abandoned. With ‘Il Mio Corpo,’ I wished to explain the stigmas following the disaster: Finish of financial exercise, endemic unemployment, sluggish decay of the surroundings, and the impossibility of integration and the precariousness of Sicilian youth,“ Pennetta instructed Variety.

Stanley and Oscar are “united by their feeling of being rejected by the world, trapped in a futureless land the place selections had been made for them,” he added. “The title, ‘Il Mio Corpo,’ a truncated a part of the well-known prayer, captures the movie’s essence: the sacrifice of two souls, utilizing their our bodies as devices for survival.”