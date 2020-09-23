Singapore-based company offered to invest 10 million dollars in UP’s Film City

Lucknow / Noida: A Singapore-based media company has offered an initial investment of $ 10 million (about Rs 73.51 crore) to set up a film academy in the proposed Film City in Uttar Pradesh. This information was given in an official statement. Also Read – Noida: Proposal to establish Film City in Sector-21, plan sent to UP Government

The statement said that the proposal came up during a meeting of filmmakers and actors on Tuesday with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath regarding the new Film City project. The film is proposed in an area of ​​1,000 acres on the Yamuna Expressway near City Noida.

The Chief Minister's Office said in a statement, "The prompt action of the state government received immediate positive response (from the film fraternity). Art director Nitin Desai offered to set up an entire film city on the lines of the set in Mumbai. He was of the opinion that about 80 percent of the technicians and workforce in the Mumbai film industry are from Uttar Pradesh, so there will never be any problem of availability of manpower after the formation of Film City here."

According to the statement, Sandeep Singh of Vistas Media, a Singapore-based company, has offered to set up a film academy with an initial investment of $ 10 million (about Rs 73.51 crore).

Some members of the film fraternity reached Lucknow to meet Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while veteran actors like Anupam Kher and Paresh Rawal joined the conversation through video conference.

Ashok Pandit, president of the Film Producers Association, welcomed the decision of the state government and said that one should look beyond Hindi films and even multilingual films can be made. According to the statement, singers Udit Narayan, Kailash Kher and Anoop Jalota also praised the decision.