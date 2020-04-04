Meals and beverage retailers in Singapore can now receive financial reinforce for tapping provide platforms–Deliveroo, FoodPanda, and GrabFood–after the country suspends dine-in services and products as part of stricter measures to comprise COVID-19 unfold.
Singapore expands financial support to include food delivery
April 4, 2020
1 Min Read
