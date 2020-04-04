General News

Singapore expands financial support to include food delivery

April 4, 2020
1 Min Read

Meals and beverage retailers in Singapore can now receive financial reinforce for tapping provide platforms–Deliveroo, FoodPanda, and GrabFood–after the country suspends dine-in services and products as part of stricter measures to comprise COVID-19 unfold.

About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment