General News

Singapore introduces contact tracing app to slow coronavirus spread

March 21, 2020
1 Min Read

Govt launches TraceTogether cell app that taps Bluetooth indicators to seize data of various collaborating devices in shut proximity, enabling the encrypted data to be extracted to facilitate contact tracing may have to clients contract the coronavirus.

About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment