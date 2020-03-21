Govt launches TraceTogether cell app that taps Bluetooth indicators to seize data of various collaborating devices in shut proximity, enabling the encrypted data to be extracted to facilitate contact tracing may have to clients contract the coronavirus.
Singapore introduces contact tracing app to slow coronavirus spread
March 21, 2020
1 Min Read
- Share This!
You may also like
About the author
Mr josh
Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.
Recent Posts
- Singapore introduces contact tracing app to slow coronavirus spread
- Another Game Of Thrones Vet Has Tested Positive For Coronavirus
- 9xMovies download
- Film News Roundup: Weekend Box Office Reporting Suspended Due to Coronavirus
- The English Game true story: How accurate is Netflix’s origins of football series?
Add Comment