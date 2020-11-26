Singapore Media Festival Finds Opportunities in Pandemic Crisis

Storytellers from Asia have demonstrated resilience and creativity amid the disruptions led to by the COVID-19 pandemic. From Nov. 26 to Dec. 6, they’re gathering — bodily or just about — at one of many largest annual media occasions in the area, the Singapore Media Festival.

It’s a a lot–wanted alternative that bridges these storytellers with international markets in difficult instances.

The SMF returns for a seventh version in 2020 with an array of occasions to showcase and join filmmakers and content material creators from across the area. The fest rides on town–state’s distinctive standing as a media-tech hub in Asia, and prepares expertise to reimagine Asian storytelling and embrace the long run in the post-pandemic period.

“As we get better from this difficult local weather, we have now to make sure that there proceeds to be alternatives for the area’s skills to develop their craft, and that doorways for cross-country collaborations proceed to be open to catalyze extra manufacturing tasks, that may in flip, profit media professionals and corporations in this highway to restoration,” says Howie Lau, assistant chief government of media and innovation at Infocomm Media Growth Authority, which hosts SMF.

Lockdowns and social distancing measures aimed to comprise the pandemic have triggered a serious shift in the best way folks eat content material. They’ve migrated from attending occasions in-individual to on-line, says IMDA board member Amit Malhotra, regional lead at Disney Plus Southeast Asia.

However Malhotra provides that one factor stays unchanged: the significance of storytelling.

“It’s certainly an thrilling time to embrace the digital revolution the place new capabilities and talent units are wanted,” Malhotra says. “The content material business… has pivoted to seek out new avenues, artistic shops and sources of inspiration.”

Singapore goals to take the lead in this transformation with this 12 months’s SMF. The flagship occasion has made an incredible contribution to the area’s media ecosystem since its inception, having facilitated greater than $1.7 billion price of offers between native and worldwide media firms from 2014 to 2019.

Lau says SMF is enjoying an even larger position this 12 months: The occasion serves as a multi-medium, multi-genre platform that regathers the group whereas establishing town–state as a go-to place for content material creators. It’s encouraging them to develop into the area because the business faces a paradigm shift.

5 SMF occasions look to serve these functions. The four-day digital Asian Academy Artistic Awards, which is in its third version, celebrates the area’s skills. The thirty first version of the Singapore Worldwide Movie Festival, which champions the artwork of filmmaking in Singapore and the area, proceeds in a hybrid format of bodily and on-line screenings.

The Asia TV Discussion board & Market, which runs from Dec. 1–4, takes on a digital format this 12 months. This market is a key platform for bringing content material creators, financiers and buyers collectively. Occasions include animation, Chinese language and format pitches and a “pace relationship” program matching business gamers with potential companions for a 10-minute dialog.

The market occasion additionally options talks with executives from the likes of BBC Studios, Tubi, TV Chosun and WarnerMedia Leisure Networks, who will discover options to the fast-changing media panorama underneath the pandemic.

On the Southeast Asian Movie Financing Challenge Market by ScreenSingapore, filmmakers behind 10 tasks from China, Malaysia, Myanmar, Netherlands, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand will likely be given the chance to satisfy potential financiers and buyers just about for co-production alternatives.

Though the Singapore Comedian Con had determined to take a break this 12 months because of COVID-19 restrictions on large-scale shopper occasions, the newly added SuperGamerFest and Singapore Video games Market Bootcamp faucet into the rising esports and gaming sector in Southeast Asia. Gaming content material creators and esports skills will likely be honored on the inaugural SuperGamerFest Awards.

Lau emphasizes that besides internet hosting occasions, forging partnerships with international gamers to reinforce “Made with Singapore” content material is the important thing to town–state’s place as a hub in the area — and that occurs by increasing the enterprise networks of native media firms and expertise. Final 12 months noticed CJ ENM Hong Kong, Tencent–VS Media (China) and Viacom Worldwide Media Networks (U.S.) engage in a collection of partnerships with native firms to distribute content material digitally past Singapore. Business observers anticipate extra such collaborations to be introduced at this 12 months’s SMF.

The pandemic has thrown the media and leisure industries into chaos, however Singapore-based producer Fran Borgia of Akanga Movie Asia says there might be a mild on the finish of the tunnel if content material creators can adapt to adjustments and harness the obtainable alternatives. Borgia says his firm’s best problem in the course of the pandemic was “maintaining our firm alive whereas we needed to re-schedule all our ongoing tasks.”

He calls it “a really delicate time,” nevertheless it additionally introduced a chance: “It has allowed us to conceptualize new tasks.”

“I imagine we have to adapt to the instances,” says Borgia, “And be extra versatile with our quick targets and tasks. We’re exploring content material that we didn’t contemplate earlier than. It’s additionally a great way to discover new collaborations and outcomes.”