Singapore PM Wins Landmark Defamation Case About Facebook Link

Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong is to obtain S$133,000 ($99,000) in damages and aggravated damages from a Facebook person who linked to an article judged to be defamatory and initially revealed from abroad.

The decision in opposition to Leong Sze Hian was introduced in writing on Wednesday by Justice Aedit Abdullah. Submissions had been heard by the court docket in November.

By linking to an article in Malaysian on-line publication The Protection, Leong was discovered to have revealed the story about Lee’s alleged assist laundering cash from the scandal-hit 1MDB fund on behalf of disgraced Malaysian former Prime Minister Najib Razak. Leong didn’t caption the reposted article, however had set his Facebook privateness settings to ‘public’ standing. His reposting acquired 45 reactions from different Facebook customers earlier than he took it down on instruction from the Infocomm Media Improvement Authority after three days.

The choose stated that reposting the article was performed “with out making any enquiries as to its fact in anyway (and displayed) reckless disregard of whether or not the article was true or not.” It was defamatory as a result of the article steered that Lee was “on the very least, concerned in severe and dishonest felony exercise.” The choose stated that malice was additionally implied by Leong’s refusal to apologize.

Lee and different senior authorities figures have a historical past of suing media retailers and native on-line customers for vital remark. The Leong case is notable in that the choose defined how Singapore’s legislation on defamation can function along with the nation’s controversial 2019 pretend information legislation, often known as Safety from On-line Falsehoods and Manipulation Act.

POFMA permits for the federal government to order posters and platform operators to connect a disclaimer discover to on-line postings that it says aren’t truthful. The legislation additionally permits postings to be taken offline.

Leong’s legal professionals argued that defamation mustn’t apply if POFMA may have been used within the first occasion. However, in response to reporting by Channel Information Asia, the choose defined that the place POFMA is worried with falsehoods, injury to the nation and public confidence within the authorities, the pre-existing defamation legislation is worried with status.

“The POFMA doesn’t present people with any proper or reason for motion arising from a false and defamatory allegation in opposition to them. It is a key distinction,” the choose stated.