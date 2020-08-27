Singer Ben Announces She’s Getting Married

Marriage ceremony bells will quickly be ringing for singer Ben!

On August 26, Ben introduced by way of a letter on Instagram that she is getting married. Again in September, it was shared that Ben is in a relationship with W-Basis chairman Lee Wook.

Learn Ben’s letter beneath:

Whats up. That is the singer Ben.

I’ve thought time and again about how I ought to share this information…

Nevertheless, I needed to share the information via my very own handwriting to my followers who at all times love and cherish me, and that’s why I’m scripting this letter, regardless of my imperfect handwriting.

There’s somebody who has promised to be with me for the remainder of our lives.

We’re each not good, however we’re going to attempt to dwell fantastically and fortunately as we cowl up one another’s flaws and make up for what one another lacks.

On this time the place we should be cautious, we’ve determined to carry a small wedding ceremony with simply our dad and mom and shut associates.

I sincerely thank my followers who at all times imagine in me and assist me, and I’ll make up for it by persevering with to share good music with you.

Everybody goes via a tough time,

however I hope you’ll at all times maintain your well being and be blissful.

Thanks.

From, the singer Ben.