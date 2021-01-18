Singer John Park Diagnosed With COVID-19

General News

January 18, 2021
John Park has examined optimistic for COVID-19.

On December 17, John Park’s company Music Farm launched the next assertion:

Whats up. That is Music Farm.

Singer John Park examined optimistic for COVID-19 on January 15. The employees members who’ve crossed path with him are getting examined, and we’ve completed taking the required measures. John Park is asymptomatic, and he has been admitted to a quarantine facility, following pointers from the Korea Illness Management and Prevention Company.

Please excuse us for inflicting concern, and we’ll do our greatest to observe the rules and prevention measures for COVID-19.

Thanks.

Wishing John Park a speedy restoration!

