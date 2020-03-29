Singer Kanika Kapoor Suffering From Corona, Kept Secret From Officials

Singer Kanika Kapoor’s take a look at of coronavirus has come constructive. She got here from London a couple of days in the past. Spot Boy spoke to her brother and he has confirmed that Kanika Kapoor has been discovered constructive in a coronavirus take a look at. She has not too long ago come from London and visited her household in Lucknow.

Her brother mentioned that “Sure, she went to London and after coming again she complained of a sore throat and flu. We obtained them examined and it got here constructive.” So, Singer Kanika Kapoor is contaminated with coronavirus and it’s confirmed.

Kanika Kapoor is at present admitted to a hospital in Lucknow and therapy is present process. Considerably, many Bollywood actors return to India after doing exhibits overseas. In such a state of affairs, they need to handle themselves responsibly. Kanika Kapoor has sung many movie songs. Amongst them, ‘Child doll foremost sone di’ is legendary. Other than this, she can also be identified for ‘Chittian Kalaiyan’. She has been admitted to the King George Medical College (KGMU) Hospital in Lucknow.

She was briefly in London and returned to Lucknow on 15 March. She averted giving details about this to the authorities. Kanika additionally held a grand celebration for her family and friends in a five-star lodge on reaching Lucknow. In accordance with the report, it was attended by many bureaucrats, politicians and eminent individuals of the society.

In accordance with the report, Medical directors can’t perceive the right way to examine corridor constructing individuals who have been attending this celebration.