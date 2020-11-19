Singer Lee Woo’s Agency Denies Accusations Of Chart Manipulation

The company of Lee Woo, a ballad singer and former MADTOWN member, has responded to allegations of chart manipulation.

On November 17, Lee Jin Ho, a former leisure information reporter, shared a video on his private YouTube channel titled, “The explanation that ballad singer Lee Woo surpassed Jang Beom June and TWICE.” The video was a couple of tune that Lee Woo launched in August 2019 titled “My Regards.” It’s the sequel to Tune Ha Ye’s tune “Your Regards.” In accordance with Lee Jin Ho, the tune rose to No. 29 on the music chart Melon.

Lee Jin Ho then revealed a recording that he mentioned was from a consultant from Lee Woo’s company. Within the recording, this individual mentioned, “We didn’t attempt to push it to No. 1, so we didn’t get caught. I puzzled why Tune Ha Ye mentioned she was going to sue, however now I do know. There’s no solution to show it. The cash didn’t even come from the corporate account, it was all paid for with money.”

This individual continued, “The cash isn’t paid abruptly, however divided up when the royalties are available. In Lee Woo’s case, we borrowed about 100 million gained [about $90,300] prematurely from the corporate Soribada. Lee Woo goes to the navy in November [2020].”

Lee Jin Ho mentioned that this recording had taken place originally of this yr. Though he acknowledged that folks is perhaps suspicious of its authenticity, he acknowledged that faking a recording may result in a jail sentence and avowed that it was not a faux. He added, “If you happen to really feel unfairly handled, let’s go to courtroom and discover out the reality behind sajaegi.”

On November 18, the CEO of KH Firm gave an announcement to Newsen denying Lee Jin Ho’s claims. The CEO mentioned, “It’s not true that Lee Woo rose excessive on the music charts by sajaegi. We’re not on acquainted phrases with the corporate that the YouTuber talked about in his video. Every thing within the video is flawed.”

The CEO continued, “The individual within the video claims to be somebody from the company, however we don’t know who it’s. Now we have a thoughts to report them. Lee Woo has been finishing up his scheduled actions with out even a supervisor, driving himself to occasions. I’m in control of producing his music, and I’ve by no means requested sajaegi. We’ve been engaged on such a small and modest scale that it’s ridiculous that we’re being accused of sajaegi.”

In regard to the declare that KH Firm acquired 100 million gained from Soribada, the CEO mentioned, “When Lee Woo and I first signed a contract, he wanted to place out an album however I had no cash. I used to be launched to Soribada, which superior us 100 million gained on the situation that he launch 4 digital singles. I used the cash to supply these singles. As of October, the entire funding in his albums have been repaid.”

KH Firm’s CEO, whose title is Park, additionally gave an announcement to Maeil Enterprise Newspaper. In a telephone name, Park acknowledged, “Lee Jin Ho uploaded the video with out even checking to see if it was true. He says he has proof, however he doesn’t say who the supply is. Lee Woo and I make all his music ourselves, simply the 2 of us. He’s a child who simply desires to sing nonetheless he can. The individual within the recording isn’t me, and it isn’t him, and it isn’t anybody I do know. So I don’t know who can declare to be talking with such authority about him.”

Park continued, “I actually beloved Tune Ha Ye’s tune ‘Your Regards,’ so I requested an in depth acquaintance if I may make a male model of the tune and provides it to Lee Woo. Time handed and the male model went to another person, however they mentioned we must always make a sequel tune. That tune turned ‘My Regards.’ Since ‘Your Regards’ did nicely, we promoted our tune as the response to Tune Ha Ye’s tune.

“Lee Woo has gone by lots after debuting in MADTOWN. Regardless of that, he actually wished to sing, so he signed with me. Our firm isn’t capable of get him quite a lot of TV appearances, so we promoted his music on Fb. I’ve been in control of producing and selling his music for the reason that first. I’ve by no means requested sajaegi, so it doesn’t make sense that we’d be accused of it.”

Lee Woo enlisted in obligatory navy service on November 12.

Supply (1) (2) (3)