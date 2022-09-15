Singer R. Kelly Found Guilty of Multiple Charges in Sexual Assault Trial

R. Kelly at Leighton Criminal Court on September 17, 2019 in Chicago, Ill. (Photo by Antonio Perez – Pool via Getty Images)

R&B singer R. Kelly was found guilty Wednesday in his latest trial in US federal court on charges of enticing underage girls to have sex with him.although he was not found guilty of obstructing a 2008 state case that ended with his acquittal, according to news reports.

Kelly, whose full name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, was found guilty on six of the 13 charges he faced at trial, reported CBS Chicago.

In June, the artist was sentenced to 30 years in prisonnine months after he was convicted on federal racketeering and sex trafficking charges after years of using his fame to target his victims — some of them just girls — whom he sexually abused.

“R. Kelly Kelly is a predator. This is a victory for his victims, for justice, and for future survivors of sexual assault,” US Attorney Breon Peace said after the sentencing.

Many think Kelly’s conviction in New York cannot be understood without the #MeToo movement. It was the first trial of sexual abuse in which the majority of the complainants were black women.

It is also the first time that Kelly has been convicted after years of rumors of abuse of women and girls.

File photo of singer R. Kelly leaving a court in Chicago after a hearing in a case against him Mar 22, 2019. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

The prosecution had to prove Kelly guilty of organized crime, a charge commonly linked to the mafia, considered the capo of a group of collaborators who facilitated the abuses.

With 45 witnesses, including the 11 victims, the accusation demonstrated the intricate criminal pattern that the artist wove, protected by his fame, to take advantage of women and young adolescents for his own sexual satisfaction.

The accusers’ stories showed a pattern of behavior: many of the alleged victims said they had met the singer at concerts or performances in shopping malls, and that his entourage handed them slips of paper with Kelly’s contact.

In return they received the promise that he would help them with their musical career.

But according to the prosecution, they were all “indoctrinated” into Kelly’s world, prepared to have sex at will and controlled by “coercive means” such as isolation and cruel disciplinary measures, as evidenced by recordings heard during the trial.

The main evidence of the accusation is the relationship that Kelly had with the singer Aaliyah.

Kelly wrote and produced her first album — “Age Ain’t Nothin’ But A Number” — before illegally marrying her when she was 15 because he feared he had impregnated her.

A former representative admitted in court that he bribed an official to obtain false documents so he could marry, a marriage that was later annulled.

(With information from Reuters)

Keep reading:

An Argentine neurologist convicted of sexual abuse was found dead in a New York jail

A prestigious neurologist was accused of sexually abusing 17 patients in the US

At least 13 dead and two injured left a fight in a prison in Ecuador