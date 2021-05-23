Singer Shreya Ghoshal Blessed With Child Boy; Says ‘It is An Emotion By no means Felt Ahead of’

Yay! Singer Shreya Ghoshal is on cloud 9 and why no longer? Previous as of late, she gave beginning to her first kid. Sharing the excellent news on her Instagram web page, Shreya wrote that she’s blessed with a toddler boy, and she or he and her husband Shiladitya are extremely joyful together with their households.

Shreya wrote, “God has blessed us with a treasured child boy this afternoon. It’s an emotion by no means felt earlier than. @shiladitya and I together with our households are completely extremely joyful. Thanks in your numerous blessings for our little package deal of pleasure.”

The instant Shreya shared the excellent news on her social media care for, congratulatory feedback began pouring for the brand new parents- Shreya and Shiladitya.

Amongst others, Sophie Choudry used to be the primary to congratulate Shreya as she wrote, “Massive large congrats my dearest @shreyaghoshal & @shiladitya .. Would possibly God bless him with the most productive of well being and happiness all the time❤️🧿 Heaps of affection to you all.”

