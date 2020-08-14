Singer SP Balasubramaniam’s condition critical, after being found corona positive, admissions were made

new Delhi: The condition of singer SP Balasubramanian remains critical. He was admitted to MGM Healthcare in Chennai after being found corona positive. The hospital released a bulletin on Friday and informed about Balasubramanian’s health. Veteran singer SP Balasubramanian is admitted in the hospital since August 5. But on the night of August 13, his condition suddenly worsened after which he has been shifted to the ICU. Also Read – Coronavirus in Tamil Nadu: 84 personnel posted at Raj Bhavan Corona virus positive, stirred up in administration

According to Astpal, a team is constantly monitoring his health. Astpal said, "The health of playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam remains critical. He was admitted to MGM Healthcare from August 5 after being diagnosed with COVID. "

MGM Healthcare said, "Late in the night on 13 August, Balasubramanian's condition had deteriorated and based on the advice of the expert medical team, he was taken to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). They are on the life support system and their condition remains critical. "

SP Balasubramaniam had mild symptoms of Corona. But he was found positive in the corona test after which he was admitted to the hospital.