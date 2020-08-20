Singer SP Balasubramanian’s condition critical, AR Rahman for better health, Rajinikanth attends prayer

Chennai: The condition of the famous singer SP Balasubrahmanyam (SP Balasubrahmanyam) remains critical. MGM Healthcare of Chennai said that there is no improvement in the condition of the singer. He is on ventilator and ECMO support. The team of doctors is in contact with experts from across the country and abroad, so that the singer can be cured in some way. Every way is being tried. Also Read – ED asked film director Rumi Jafri in money laundering case related to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

At the same time, eminent personalities and common people of Tamil Nadu united and prayed for the early recovery of eminent singer SP Balasubramaniam, who is suffering from Kovid-19. Director of Tamil films Bharathiraja, composer Ilaiyaraaja, AR Rahman, lyricist Vairamuthu, actor Rajinikanth attended the mass prayer at 6 pm. The condition of singer Balasubramanian remains critical. Also Read – Case of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: SC will pronounce verdict on Riya Chakraborty’s petition today

Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam (in file pic) continues to be critical on ventilator & ECMO support in ICU. Our multi-disciplinary team have been actively collaborating with national and international experts, and continue to closely monitor their vital parameters: MGM Healthcare, Chennai pic.twitter.com/5YTKqzdVXE Also Read – SP Balasubramaniam is giving doctors plasma therapy, Rajinikanth is happy with improving health – ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2020

Youths and children appeared outside the MGM Hospital complex in Aminjikarai, Chennai, standing in queue carrying candles. This hospital is undergoing treatment for 74-year-old Balasubrahmanyam, whom his admirers call SPB. He has been admitted here since August 5 after the corona virus infection has been confirmed. Similarly, his fans prayed in front of the ancient temple of Thanjavur. In Madurai, Salem, Erode and Coimbatore, people also prayed for the health of Balasubranamsam in their respective homes.

The fan club of various actors including Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and Vijay also prayed for Balasubramanian. Other dignitaries who attended the prayer include Apollo Hospital Group President Dr. Pathp C Reddy, actress Saroja Devi, film director Thankarbachan, actors Shivkumar and Prabhu.

Many fans sang the popular songs of SPB ‘Nalam Vajha Ennalum Vazhathukkal’ (Our prayers are for you to heal) and ‘Unnal Mudiyum Thambi’ (Tum kar bro). Bhartiraja’s tears spilled during the prayer. The veteran director is a longtime friend of the SPB and called for a one minute silent prayer on Wednesday at 6 pm.

He appealed to the people to sing songs sung by Balasubramaniam during the prayer of SPB’s speedy recovery. Tamil channels broadcast songs sung by Balasubramaniam and performed during the Takhti prayer written “Pudum Neela Baloo Va” (Singing Chanda Baloo Aao). Lyricist Piraisudan praised his talent through poetry during the prayer, saying, “Pudum nilave meinadam ni pad va” (Singing chanda, come back sing).