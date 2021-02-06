Singer Tim Announces Marriage In Heartfelt Letter

On February 5, Tim took to Instagram to share the completely happy information that he can be getting married in a personal wedding ceremony later that day.

The ballad singer posted in each Korean and English, and his full English letter is as follows:

Hey Everybody,

It definitely has been a very long time hasn’t it? I hope that this letter finds you wholesome and protected regardless of the world dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

The explanation for this publish is just not solely to say good day, however to share with you some thrilling information. Tonight I will likely be getting married to my endlessly accomplice, buddy and love who has helped me develop to have a distinct depth of understanding and which means of affection! I’ve come to comprehend that love is just not solely shared when circumstances are straightforward, however that real love is most felt when enduring by means of a few of life’s biggest struggles!

Our unique plan was to be married again in June of 2020, however because of the outbreak of the coronavirus our plans got here to a sudden halt leaving us no selection however to cancel all of our plans. Although it was tough, it has a develop into [sic] an awesome alternative for me to do stock on my priorities and what it means to be married. In hindsight I firmly imagine that this was part of God’s plan to supply me time to think about deeply the significance and magnitude of this dedication.

I might have beloved to rejoice our marriage within the presence of our closest family and friends. However with out realizing what the longer term holds we felt it was lastly the time for us to be married within the presence of God.

That’s the reason we will likely be having a really intimate marriage worship ceremony this night at 11 pm with our quick household there to witness our union. Relations who’re unable to attend in particular person, will stream this worship by way of Zoom.

It’s our hope that after this pandemic subsides, we will rejoice with our family and friends and share within the goodness of God’s grace in our lives by means of a correct wedding ceremony celebration. However, we’re making ready to take our vows and be married to at least one one other tonight.

I imagine that I couldn’t have gotten to this second with out your heartfelt love and assist. I like you and thanks all from the underside of my coronary heart.