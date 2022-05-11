“Sinkholes and water shortages”: the threats of the controversial remodeling of the Azteca Stadium

Inside the Azteca Stadium Complex project: how is the controversial remodeling for the 2026 World Cup (Photo: Azteca Stadium Complex / Infobae)

After the Azteca Stadium Complex project (CEA) see the light and reveal the intentions of the company Altavista Sur Real Estate and Football of the Federal Districtthe planning of this project saw a severe setback in terms of disapproval, as different protest groups were organized to disclose the other side of the remodeling.

To the cry of “No to the Azteca Stadium project”, both in the streets of the Tlalpan and Coyoacán city halls, as well as on social networks through the same hashtag, the claims have been noted under the main premise of a eventual shortage of water for the mega building that involves a hotel and shopping center next to the Azteca.

both in the CEA projectas in all architectural works carried out in Mexico City, in order to be approved they must pass, mainly, through the hands of the Secretariat of Urban Development and Housing (Seduvi); Environment Secretary (Sedema), and in this particular case, of the Water System of the CDMX (Sacmex), who are in charge of evaluating that the buildings do not represent a damage to the environment or to the population in general.

Protests for the Azteca Stadium Joint project (Photo: Twitter/@israellorenzana)

The main criticisms and claims revolve around these public organizations, since they argue that they want to benefit private companies by approving this type of project that threatens the dignified life of the residents.

“Supposed benefits are pointed out to us, which they actually hide deeper impacts such as the drilling of a 300 meter deep well that is less than 500 meters from 2 other wellswhich violates the soil and causes subsidence”, explains one of the citizen groups, Mexico Cherry Committee, in statements collected by Infobae Mexico.

And it is that the remodeling of the Aztec Stadium Complex has projected a daily water consumption of 567 thousand 731 liters, for which they have proposed the creation of a new communal extraction well with capacity for 2 million 592 thousand litersdonated by the same administration of the project and that will be managed by the Sacmex.

The remodeling of the Azteca Stadium Joint Project includes a hotel, shopping center and new parking lot with more than 300 thousand square meters (Photo: Azteca Stadium Joint / Infobae)

Although the proposal also includes the construction of a stormwater treatment plantreplacement of more than 4,000 meters of pipes for drinking water and another 2,300 meters of pipes for treated water, the rejection groups argue that they are not sufficient or correct measures to avoid harming the population in the long term.

“The Sedema has played an important role in deceiving the neighbors and issuing as quickly as possible a Environment impact manifestation that favors the Azcárraga family”, expressed the Cherry Committeewho have also reiterated that the area already has current effects that involve the tandem of water.

Azteca Stadium Joint Project: Proposal to counteract the use of water in construction (photo: CEA Project)

The worst thing for these groups is the change of opinion and opinions that the corresponding authorities have had. In the first place when in 2018 the Seduce provided an action area in which the land use was changed for four properties to the company responsible for the project, where it was authorized to carry out this type of construction in areas surrounding the Aztec stadium by obtaining the permit as “mixed housing use” and no more “equipment”.

Additionally, the Water System of the CDMX (Sacmex) would have rectified its first resolution in 2019 rejecting the project, after the solutions implemented by the construction company that involve another five absorption wells and a water treatment plant with more than 7 million 400 thousand literssomething that did not sit well with the citizens either and that encouraged the protests.

“The government cynically accepts that it does not have a budget to guarantee human rights, for example, the human right to water of the inhabitants of the area of ​​Los Pedregales and that is why he is in favor of “mitigation crumbs” that the development company proposes so that the government approves the work”, points out Fragua, from the Organization of Struggle for Popular Emancipation (Olep).

Protests for the Azteca Stadium Joint project (Photo: Twitter/@israellorenzana)

“It only seeks to justify the construction of a shopping center and apartments around the building”: Fernando Sánchez, from the Tlalpan Coyoacán Assembly

And it is that the desire of the protest groups is that a private company, in this case popularized by the name of Emilio Azcarraga Jean bottom line, whether it facilitates access to water, employment and improvement of the area, or in short, a decent life; instead they argue that it should be “government actions”.

“We know that this exercise will simply approve a mega development that will affect the entire city and will reorder the urban planning of our capital,” said members of the Cerezo Committee in statements collected by Infobae Mexico.

Inside the Azteca Stadium Complex project: how is the controversial remodeling for the 2026 World Cup

For these reasons the permits by the Government of Mexico City They have not yet been authorized, since they now depend on a neighborhood consultation in which the approval of the citizens of the 18 neighborhoods affected by the property is expected.

At the moment, only one consultation has been carried out, which did not live up to its name, since the points that concern the neighbors were put up for discussion and no agreement was reached, Therefore, the second neighborhood consultation was postponed, which does not yet have a set date..

At the same time, neighbors accuse the lack of transparency in this process and have expressed their concern that the consultation is disguised and not done with the security and legality measures established by law.

