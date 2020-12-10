Sir W Arthur Lewis: Google remembers this economist who changed the fortunes of developing countries

Sir W Arthur Lewis: The search engine Google today remembers the Nobel Laureate, the great economist Sir W Arthur Lewis. Google has made their doodle today. Sir W Arthur Lewis was jointly given the Nobel Prize in Economics in 1979 on this day. He had described in his research an economic model that benefited the developing countries greatly. Sir W Arthur Lewis is considered to be one of the fathers of modern development economics. Also Read – Google Doodle On Pu La Deshpande: Who were Purshottam Laxman Deshpande, who was remembered by Google by making doodles

Sir W Arthur Lewis was born in Castries, Saint Lucia. At that time the island was under Britain. He was the fourth of five siblings. At the age of just seven, the shadow of the father had risen from his head. His mother raised him and his siblings.

There is an interesting information about Sir W Arthur Lewis. He was very talented since childhood. He was once promoted to the class two years ahead of his age.

After finishing school at the age of 14, he first worked as a clerk. During this time he met Eric Williams, who later became the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago. Both of them remain good friends.

Sir W Arthur Lewis taught at the University of Manchester. He remained a professor there until 1957. During this time, he developed his theory about capital and wages in developing countries. Based on these principles, he was awarded the Nobel Prize.

His main contribution was to the economy of developing countries. On the basis of this principle, the countries freed from the subjugation of Europe benefited greatly.