‘Siren’ Canceled After Three Seasons at Freeform

“Siren” has been canceled at Freeform after three seasons, Selection has confirmed.

The information comes about two months after the Season Three finale, which aired at the tip of Could. The sequence starred Eline Powell as Ryn Fisher, a mysterious younger lady (who occurs to be a mermaid) who got here ashore in search of her sister, who had been unintentionally captured by a fisherman.

The sequence additionally starred Rena Owen, Alex Roe, Fola Evans-Akingbola and Ian Verdun. It wascreated by Eric Wald and Dean White. The sequence was govt produced by Emily Whitesell and Wald, with Whitesell serving as showrunner.

The present proved to successful scores attract its first season, with episodes routinely drawing round 1.5 million viewers in delayed viewing. The present was additionally the most-watched Freeform authentic in its second season. And even with a scores dropoff in Season 3, it remained one of many prime exhibits on the community.

Earlier this yr, Freeform introduced renewals for “Every little thing’s Gonna Be Okay” and “Motherland: Fort Salem.” The community can also be getting ready to air “Love within the Time of Corona,” a restricted sequence about relationship and relationships amid social distancing.

Different present Freeform scripted originals embody “The Daring Kind” and “Grown-ish.” Each of these exhibits had their present seasons interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, with “The Daring Kind” resuming its fourth season in again in June. “Grown-ish” will choose up with its third season subsequent yr. The beforehand introduced sequence “Merciless Summer time” starring Olivia Holt, previously “Final Summer time” will debut in 2021 as nicely.