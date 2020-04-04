Sirens and horns ring out as China pauses to remember coronavirus victims – video

Of us all through China have paused for three minutes to bear in mind the victims and scientific employees who died inside the coronavirus outbreak. Citizens stood nonetheless, while automobiles, trains and ships sounded their horns, and air-raid sirens rang out in memory of the better than three,000 lives misplaced. In Wuhan, the place the outbreak began, all guests lighting in metropolis areas grew to become crimson for three minutes. City of 11 million was as soon as the hardest hit by the use of the outbreak, recording 2,567 fatalities. This accounts for better than three quarters of China’s coronavirus deaths.

Coronavirus – latest updates

See all our coronavirus safety

Proceed finding out…

