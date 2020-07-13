SiriusXM Buys Stitcher for Up to $325 Million From E.W. Scripps – Variety

E.W. Scripps Co. clinched a take care of SiriusXM to promote podcast community and producer Stitcher, which incorporates Scripps’ different podcast-related companies, for up to $325 million.

Scripps purchased Stitcher for $4.5 million in 2016 and mixed it with Midroll Media, which it purchased for $55 million the yr prior. In accordance to E.W. Scripps, the $325 million price ticket represents a return of greater than 100% in its funding in podcasting during the last 5 years.

Stitcher’s 2019 income was $72.5 million, in accordance to Scripps, representing a compound annual progress charge of 52% from 2016-19. Information of SiriusXM’s talks to purchase Stitcher emerged final week, first reported by the Wall Road Journal.

The deal will construct on SiriusXM’s $three billion acquisition final yr of Pandora, the music and podcast-streaming firm. In accordance to SiriusXM, with the addition of the Stitcher and Midroll networks to its present property, the corporate will attain over 150 million month-to-month listeners throughout a number of platforms.

“With Stitcher, we’ll develop our digital audio promoting presence and look to generate new methods for creators to discover and join with their audiences,” SiriusXM CEO Jim Meyer stated in a press release. All of Stitcher’s workers are to be part of SiriusXM after the shut of the deal, anticipated to occur within the third quarter of 2020 topic to regulatory approvals and different standard closing circumstances.

The Stitcher division contains three enterprise strains: the Midroll promoting rep agency; owned-and-operated podcast networks, together with the comedy-focused Earwolf; and the Stitcher podcast listening platform.

Stitcher’s podcasts embody “Freakonomics Radio,” “How Did This Get Made?”, “SuperSoul Sunday” from the Oprah Winfrey Community, “Workplace Women,” “Conan O’Brien Wants a Buddy,” “Actually! with Rob Lowe,” “LeVar Burton Reads,” “Comedy Bang! Bang!”, and “WTF With Marc Maron.”

“This sale is per Scripps’ observe file of rising companies that capitalize on the evolution of customers’ media habits after which unlocking shareholder worth by means of spinoffs, exits and continued natural progress,” Scripps president/CEO Adam Symson stated in asserting the pact. “Again and again, this technique has confirmed efficient in addition to worthwhile for the corporate and its shareholders.”

With the deal, SiriusXM is angling to get into the U.S. podcasting large leagues. It additionally continues the M&A pattern within the still-hot sector, following different strikes together with Spotify’s almost $600 million shopping for spree over the previous yr, which has included acquisitions of Gimlet Media and Invoice Simmons’ The Ringer. Different offers within the sector embody iHeartMedia’s $55 million acquisition of podcast pioneer Stuff Media (mum or dad of HowStuffWorks) in 2018, and radio broadcaster Entercom’s buy final yr of Cadence13 and Pineapple Road Media.

Stitcher’s cellular app lets customers stream podcasts for free with adverts or pay for Stitcher’s no-ads $5 month-to-month Premium subscription tier, which incorporates unique bonus podcast episodes and greater than 300 comedy albums.

Beneath the phrases of the sale, SiriusXM is paying $265 million in money upfront to Scripps. On high of that, the satellite tv for pc radio and audio-streaming firm can pay an earnout of up to $30 million based mostly on 2020 monetary outcomes (to be paid in 2021) in addition to up to $30 million based mostly on 2021 monetary outcomes (to be paid in 2022).