SiriusXM Earnings Rise, Despite Plunging Auto Sales and Advertising – Variety

Sirius XM’s income and earnings rose greater than anticipated in its first quarter, however the satellite-radio large stated it misplaced 143,000 web subscribers for the primary quarter, whereas including 69,000 self-paying ones.

The corporate reported a revenue of $293 million, or 7 cents a share, in comparison with $162 million, or three cents a share, the identical interval final yr. Income rose 12% to $1.95 billion, beating expectations by .02 billion. On the finish of March it had greater than 34.eight million subscribers, together with greater than 30 million self-pay customers.

Chief Government Jim Meyer stated he expects the corporate to “proceed to generate substantial constructive free money circulation” however withdrew its 2020 steerage. “As soon as we’ve a greater view of how and when the financial system will restart, we plan to renew offering steerage,” he stated. “Within the face of the financial system hitting the brakes exhausting in March, SiriusXM’s first-quarter outcomes had been very robust,” Meyer added. “Auto gross sales, promoting and buyer responses to advertising campaigns all fell swiftly within the second half of March.”

Adjusted EBITDA within the first quarter totaled $639 million, up 13% from $567 million within the prior yr interval, leading to an adjusted EBITDA margin of 32.7%, an enchancment of roughly 220 foundation factors from the 2019 interval. The advance in adjusted EBITDA margin was pushed primarily by income development throughout the enterprise and reductions in subscriber acquisition prices, basic and administrative prices and customer support and billing prices.

Its music-streaming service Pandora added 51,000 web self-pay subscribers and tallied greater than 6.2 million on the finish of March. Pandora ended March with 6.three million sub.

Advert income at Pandora reached $241 million within the newest quarter, up four p.c from the year-ago interval and marking a first-quarter excessive.

The corporate stated it expects the pandemic to “adversely have an effect on our subscriber income because of the decline in gross sales of latest and used automobiles, decreased drive time, elevated churn and the lack of our distributors to completely employees name facilities; trigger a decline in promoting revenues in our Pandora and SiriusXM companies as third events pull again on promoting spending typically;” and “not considerably have an effect on our programming and content material bills, as we count on to proceed to honor our agreements to accumulate, create, promote and produce content material.”

SiriusXM and Stern on March 31 stated North American listeners can have free entry to “The Howard Stern Present” and different premium content material by Could 15 as shoppers shelter at house amid the pandemic. Meyer stated, “We’re streaming SiriusXM free of charge, and we’ve been in overdrive introducing new exhibits, channels and particular digital moments. Together with NYU Langone Well being, we’ve launched a 24/7 COVID-19 targeted channel and hotline, an necessary complement to our Physician Radio channel.”

He added: “We welcomed the wholesome return of Andy Cohen, Howard Stern interviewed Governor Andrew Cuomo, and SiriusXM contributed $2 million to COVID-19 response charities, with a near-term give attention to New York, San Francisco, and Detroit – the houses of our two greatest worker bases and the first group of our automakers.”